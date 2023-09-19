Without Band of Brothers, There’s No Game of Thrones

The Sopranos was a game-changer for television in every way – proving that episodic storytelling could craft narratives as rich as any one could encounter in a novel or on a movie screen. For all The Sopranos‘ brilliance, however, its production value still couldn’t live up to that of the average Hollywood blockbuster. Spectacle was still exclusive to film. Or at least it was until WWII miniseries Band of Brothers premiered Sept. 10, 2001 on HBO.

Following a syndication deal with HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, all 10 episodes of Band of Brothers are now available to stream on Netflix in addition to their usual home on Max. The show’s arrival to Netflix at this point in history is a fitting one, as no other series made the big budget streaming era more possible than Band of Brothers. Without Band of Brothers setting the precedent, our pristine flatscreens might not have epic episodic content like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to bring to life.

Based on Stephen E. Ambrose’s non-fiction book of the same name (among other primary sources), Band of Brothers spared no expense in dramatizing the most terrifying and grand human conflict ever. The 10-episode miniseries follows the story of American Parachute Infantry Regiment “Easy Company” in World War II as they train, land in Europe, and then traverse the continent to bring down the Third Reich. The project was created by heavy-hitters Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, with the latter bringing to the show visual techniques that he gleaned from directing 1998’s Saving Private Ryan to create a grittily realistic depiction of total war.

Thanks to the influence of its very famous creators and the revelatory patience of executives at HBO, Band of Brothers was the rare show of its time that cut little to no corners in its production. The series budget was $125 million (around $173 million in today’s dollars), which was notably double the budget for Saving Private Ryan itself. The series’ average of $12 million per episode would still be notably huge today, putting it on a level similar to major Netflix hits like The Crown and The Sandman and behind only a handful of others (though admittedly quite a ways away from Stranger Things season 4’s $30 million and The Rings of Power‘s eye-popping $58 million).

The show’s production team puts that budget to good use, creating a devastatingly realistic depiction of war-torn Europe by building whole towns in Hertfordshire, England and working in Switzerland to depict scenes in Austria and Germany. The budget also allows for a downright Peter Jackson-ian attention to detail with the art department scouring through WWII material, including interviews with veterans, to perfectly recreate weapons and uniforms from the era.

And then there’s the cast. As we discussed a bit over here, Band of Brothers features one of the most overwhelmingly huge casts in TV history. The show’s attempt to recreate an realistic roster of Easy Company doesn’t extend to only the lead figures but to the whole regiment itself.