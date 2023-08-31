Netflix’s One Piece Breaks The Live-Action Anime Curse

An Extremely High Budget & Marketing Push

A high budget is not analogous to a good product. If anything, bloated production budgets and unrealistic box office expectations where one billion dollars is a goalpost, not a cause for celebration, is becoming one of the film industry’s biggest problems. That being said, a live-action One Piece can’t be done cheaply and Netflix doesn’t just understand this, but they’ve been particularly generous on this front. Reports have placed One Piece’s budget at $18 million dollars per episode, which puts the entire eight-episode season at an approximate budget of $144 million. This makes One Piece one of the most expensive series that Netflix has ever produced (behind only Stranger Things), with a higher per-episode budget than Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Sandman.

This money is very much on the screen and Netflix’s One Piece boasts impressive special effects, costumes, and set design that strive for a higher standard that feels authentic to both the anime and manga panels’ choreography. The action sequences get room to properly breathe and are often presented as lengthy one-take sequences that fully showcase the chaos and personality of these battles rather than hiding this work through quick cuts. These are often the difference between fight sequences that float or sink and it was one of the biggest issues with Cowboy Bebop’s flaccid action sequences. One Piece’s production has been vocal about re-shoots for some of the series’ bigger action sequences in order to better meet Oda’s expectations and not fall short on the series’ more iconic moments.

The central fight between Luffy, Nami, and Zoro against Buggy looks dynamic and genuinely different from any other super-powered showdown in film or television. There’s equal care put into Luffy’s assault against shark-man Arlong and his aquatic crew of miscreants. These fights are unique enough to draw in newcomers, but also encourage them to check out One Piece’s source material to get even more of this universe’s heightened havoc. There are only brief glimpses in this first season of One Piece’s legendary Sea Beasts, but they still trump the grandiose CG creations that have shown up in other reputable fantasy series on Netflix like Wednesday or Jupiter’s Legacy. All of these are instances where One Piece goes for broke and it’s appreciated that the series attempts these tricky feats instead of charting a different course to entirely avoid them.

On top of the money that’s on the screen, Netflix has given One Piece a serious marketing push that trumps their past efforts. Big advertising blitzes have been put together on an international scale that taps into the rabid enthusiasm of the Straw Hat fandom. Netflix has even launched their own anime and manga podcast, MANA, in conjunction with One Piece. The show’s creative team has participated in this new tangent of fandom and positions One Piece as the start of a turning tide in live-action anime and manga productions. Iñaki Godoy, Luffy’s live-action actor, was even on the cover of a recent Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan alongside his manga counterpart. It’s extremely rare that a real person is on a Shonen Jump cover and it’s yet another measure that’s been taken with One Piece that wasn’t taken with Cowboy Bebop or Death Note.

The Creator, Eiichiro Oda, Is Deeply Involved

This team wasn’t the first one that had attempted to do a live-action One Piece. Oda had reservations and caveats, gave intense input, and helped workshop permissible changes rather than them being arbitrarily made by others. Oda was especially precious about the characters’ backstories and Devil Fruit powers not being changed, which it’s easy to see happening if the series were in less respectful hands. Oda also insisted on reshoots to help fix issues rather than settling for anything less than perfection. Matt Owens, the showrunner, has been candid about how Oda was initially quite tough on them and how it took some time to find their rhythm.

There have also been extensive interviews that plug Oda’s involvement and use it as a marketing tool, which has never been done before. The closest equivalent is when Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop got Yoko Kanno to work on the score, but it’s not the same. One Piece’s trailer was even released with a personalized letter from Oda, giving his words as much weight as the show’s actual footage. Not only is this atypical, but it’s the polar extreme of what happened with Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop where Shinichiro Watanabe later lambasted the adaptation for being so off its mark.