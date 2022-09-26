The Last of Us HBO Series Trailer Reveals Nightmarish Clicker Designs

Our first proper look at the HBO series’ version of those Clickers (aside from a previously released blurry image, that is) happens at around the 35-second mark of the trailer above. There, we see our heroes doing their best to not make a sound as a Clicker walks right past them. While our view of the Clicker itself is obscured slightly by the foggy glass that separates it from the protagonists, it still manages to leave quite the impression. Every The Last of Us player knows to fear that “gargling rattle” sound that the Clickers make as they patrol an area. Even those who haven’t had the pleasure of watching a Clicker descend upon them because they stepped on a broken bottle will likely be put off by the visceral fear that noise generates. It’s just a deeply unpleasant sound.

While a few subsequent scenes in the trailer offer brief glimpses at “early stage” infected, it’s not until the end of the preview that we finally get a full, unobfuscated look at a Clicker:

Yikes. While The Last of Us games obviously offer a pretty good guide for what a Clicker should look like (video games are kind of a visual medium), some fans wondered whether or not the show’s CGI/makeup would be put to the task of replicating one of gaming’s most nightmarish creations. If that image is a fairly honest preview of what is to come, though, then it seems that the show will teach an entirely new audience to live in fear of that blind hunter that announces itself in the most jarring way possible.

Truth be told, I am a little worried about whether or not those Clickers will remain as effective in longer shots that potentially expose the limits of their CGI design elements. That being said, the fear Clickers generate is sometimes more about the atmosphere their presence contributes to rather than how much time we spend looking at them. Given that The Last of Us series is being helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, I’m going to go ahead and trust the team’s ability to deliver a consistently tense vision of the worst scenario possible.

While we’ll all have to wait until 2023 to see if The Last of Us series lives up to its potential, it’s becoming more and more difficult to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests this show could end up being the best live-action video game adaptation ever.