HBO’s The Last of Us: Ellie Actress Explains Why She Hasn’t Played the Games

The Last of Us fans are eagerly waiting to see if the upcoming HBO series can live up to the beloved games they’re based on. For what it’s worth, everything I’ve seen of the show so far suggests it’s heading in the right direction. At the very least, significant parts of the show look like they were pulled directly from the games with very few changes. That includes the series’ two main characters, Joel and Ellie.

That’s why some Last of Us fans were surprised by a recent report that suggested Ellie actress Bella Ramsey has never played either of The Last of Us games. In fact, that report suggested that the actress was told to not play the games. While that information caused some slightly more reactionary fans to panic about Ramsey’s upcoming performance, it turns out that the actress has a pretty good explanation for why she didn’t dive too deeply into the show’s beloved source material.

“[Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann] asked me, ‘Have you played the game?'” says Ramsey in a recent interview with the BBC. “I said, ‘No, I haven’t.’ They said, “Keep it that way…don’t play it.’ They didn’t want me to copy Ashley Johnson’s iconic version of Ellie, but bring a fresh perspective, I suppose.”

That being said, Ramsey notes that she has watched (and continues to watch) some Last of Us gameplay footage in order to “get a sense” of the material. She also notes that she’s “obsessed with” what she’s seen of the game and hopes that her portrayal of Ellie will be “familiar to fans” without coming across as an “exact replica.”