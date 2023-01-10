What The Last of Us’ Creator Learned From Elden Ring

Interestingly, Druckmann wraps up that thought by briefly referencing the “different projects” that Naughty Dog is working on. Not to read too much into this, but it almost seems like he cuts himself off slightly before revealing a bit too much about what Naughty Dog is working on. Most people suspect the studio is developing a Last of Us multiplayer project and will almost certainly release The Last of Us Part 3 at some point, but it’s not clear if there is another game that Druckmann is referring to when he uses plurals such as “teams” and “projects.”

Regardless, it’s always interesting to hear creators talk about other creators’ projects, especially when those projects are as different as The Last of Us and Elden Ring. After all, The Last of Us is seen as perhaps the most notable example of cinematic storytelling in a video game (as evidenced by the HBO adaptation’s already widespread acclaim). Elden Ring, meanwhile, is generally considered to be a brilliant example of the kind of minimalist and obtuse storytelling that Druckmann references. They’re two wildly different flavors of video game storytelling that both taste pretty great.

That said, I do have to say that I’m personally pretty encouraged to hear Druckmann reference Elden Ring in this manner. I love both Last of Us games, but I do feel like Part 2 struggled under the weight of its narrative ambitions. That game occasionally got bogged down by its use of longer cutscenes, non-interactive segments, and other devices that seemingly attempted to convey a lot of information in ways that were sometimes a bit too blunt. In theory, a little more reliance on environmental storytelling and audience trust could help Naughty Dog refine their own storytelling techniques rather than uproot them.

It’s also funny to hear Druckmann directly reference Elden Ring given that Elden Ring recently beat The Last of Us Part 2‘s record for Game of the Year wins. It’s nice to know that two wildly different games such as those can achieve similar levels of acclaim, and it’s nice to think that the teams behind those games might learn a little from each other.