How The Last of Us Series Will Change the Cordyceps Infection

The events of The Last of Us video game series are triggered by an outbreak of a parasitic fungal infection that transforms people into zombie-like creatures. In the real world, the Cordyceps fungus typically only infects insects like ants, but in the world of The Last of Us, this fungus has mutated to infect human hosts as well, causing an incurable brain infection.

Thanks to a newspaper you can find in the prologue of The Last of Us, we know that, in the game, the outbreak was primarily caused by crops contaminated with the fungus. People ate food with enough traces of Cordyceps to become infected, and then essentially lost their minds to the fungus. But consuming Cordyceps isn’t the only source of infection. As is typical in most zombie lore, a bite can pass along the infection, but so can inhaling Cordyceps spores in enclosed spaces.

You see, the goal of this fungus is to spread itself as much as possible no matter what. Real-world Cordyceps will infect ants, control their motor functions, and compel them to go off and die so that the fungus can use their decaying corpse as fuel to grow and eject more of its spores into the air to continue the cycle. As players explore the world of The Last of Us, they come across rooms filled with spores and decaying bodies that have succumbed to the infection. In the game, gas masks are used to move through these areas without becoming infected, but it seems as though the upcoming HBO series may be changing how the Cordyceps infection works.

While the trailers have revealed that late stages of infection like Clickers and Bloaters are very much still a part of this world in the show, series co-creator and video game creative director Neil Druckmann recently told Collider that he and Craig Mazin wanted to do something to make the Runners (the first stage of Cordyceps infection) stand out from other humanoid zombies saying “But with the more recently infected, we had a lot of conversation about what that vector could look like because there are certain things from the game that we took away. The game had spores in the air and people had to wear gas masks, and we decided, early on, that we didn’t wanna do that for the show.”