Peacock’s The Resort Promises It Won’t Leave Fans Hanging

Perhaps we shouldn’t have expected anything less from the minds of creator Andy Siara and executive producer Sam Esmail. The Resort often feels like nothing so much as the love child of Siara’s charming time loop rom-com Palm Springs and Esmail’s twisty hacker thriller Mr. Robot, just with a mild existential crisis and some true crime thrown on top.

While on an ATV excursion, Emma (Cristin Milioti) discovers a dirt-encrusted Motorola RAZR in the jungle and becomes subsequently obsessed with a fifteen-year-old mystery involving two teens who disappeared from a neighboring resort. The show then splits into two timelines, one in which we follow Emma and Noah’s (William Jackson Harper) true crime-style investigation and the other in which we watch Sam (Skyler Gisondo) and Violet’s (Nina Bloodgarden)’s 2007 island meet-cute unfold.

It’s clear that Noah, whose interest in the mystery of Sam and Violet’s disappearance is perfunctory at best, is only involving himself in all this chaos on the off chance it will help him and his wife reconnect after drifting apart. But Emma is basically an instant true crime true believer—and Milioti deserves all sorts of credit for the careful way she portrays the increasingly desperate fervor with which she approaches any and all clues.

The dual storylines parallel each other and even intersect in several unexpected and occasionally disturbing ways, repeatedly contrasting the flush, early days of Sam and Violet’s love story with the more jaded, later years of Noah and Emma’s relationship. As scenes from the past and present begin to mirror and even bleed into one another, The Resort manages to turn what might be a simple mystery into something much broader, wrestling with complex ideas about love, loss, and memory. Can your present ever truly live up to how you remember your past? What happens if you’re in a relationship for so long that you start to lose sight of who you used to be? And is it possible to miss a version of yourself that no longer exists?

“[The show] is about how time destroys everything, and also heals everything,” actor Luis Gerardo Mendez, who plays Balthazar, says. And, in many ways, he’s right. Time, of course, is a great equalizer, softening the sharpest edges of our pasts and allowing us to remember only the best versions of ourselves. But it can also leave us longing for a world that perhaps never really existed—at least not the way we thought it did.

This is all fairly heavy subject matter for stars Milioti and Harper, who are best known for their more overtly comedic work in shows like How I Met Your Mother and The Good Place, neither feels that their roles in The Resort mark a significant change for them as performers.