2022 TV Gems You Might Have Missed

Prime Video’s A League of Their Own was one of my favorite series last year, and I really wish I knew more people who watched it. Set during WWII, A League of Their Own tells the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and its formation. Since so many American men were being sent off to fight in the war, and therefore unable to maintain their own sports leagues, the women’s league was formed to keep American people entertained and give them something to root for. Now I haven’t seen Penny Marshall’s 1992 film yet (I know, I’m sorry!), but I honestly feel like that made the show even better because I had nothing to compare it to. A League of Their Own is more than just an underdog story about female athletes trying to fight against the patriarchal norms of the 1940s, it’s also a story about queer love and women finding community and belonging with each other.

Despite being set in the ‘40s, the series has some of the most nuanced queer representation I’ve seen. It manages to balance the harsh realities of living as a queer woman during this time with beautiful moments that allow these women to embrace their true selves. Even if you aren’t a fan of baseball or sports at all, A League of Their Own will leave you enthralled waiting to see if the Rockford Peaches make it to the Championship, if the talented pitcher Maxine (Chanté Adams) embraces her queerness, or if Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) and Greta Gil (D’Arcy Carden) get the happy ending they deserve.

I could honestly go on and on about every little thing I love about A League of Their Own, so please trust me when I say that you will not regret watching it. – Brynna Arens

Our Flag Means Death

Stream on HBO Max (US); BBC iPlayer (UK)

There is something to be said about striving for historical authenticity. To be able to place—nay, immerse!—a viewer into a painstakingly realized historical reality is one of visual media’s greatest gifts. It is the stuff that time traveling with ghosts is made of!

… So, yeah, Our Flag Means Death is one thousand and 10 percent NOT THAT. As a quirky HBO Max laugher so laid back that one suspects Taika Waititi’s Blackbeard is wearing the leather jacket Waititi showed up to the set in, Our Flag Means Death eases into its historical setting with a wry self-awareness that could be mistaken for smugness. And yet when you look closer, you see very little is left to chance in creator David Jenkins’ warm and big hearted comedy about Stede Bonnet, the so-called gentleman pirate.