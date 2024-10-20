The Franchise Creator on Navigating the Superhero Genre’s “IP Minefield”

“A big shift like that, it did feel like we needed to reflect the fact that it wasn’t 2020 where there were six TV shows over six months, and movies,” The Franchise showrunner Jon Brown told Den of Geek over Zoom. “That shift from the content goldrush of a couple of years back to it being announced ‘We’re not doing that anymore, we’re going to take our time’, was something that we were trying to reflect in the show.”

It was hard to keep up with the news cycle, Brown tells us, but that also meant there was no lack of ideas for a satirical comedy:

“The reality of these franchises, Marvel, DC, The Fast and the Furious, Star Wars, Indiana Jones…, whatever they are, they are changing gears a lot at the moment. They’re in a period of uncertainty. People are making moves and trying different things out by bringing an actor back, or there’s a public scandal and a movie has to be renamed or changed so there’s no shortage of inspiration. At a certain point, you have to put your pens down, you can’t get everything into one season.”

Reflecting real-life scandals, in however warped a comedy mirror, must have kept The Franchise’s legal team busy, Den of Geek suggests? Brown laughs. “That’s a good question, I don’t know. They don’t tell me! I’m assuming that there is someone, hopefully there is. Maybe there isn’t and we’re in real trouble? Maybe no-one’s been checking anything?”

Something that did keep the HBO comedy’s legal team busy was its use of fictional superhero characters. Trying to generate fake superhero names is harder than you might think, says Brown. “There are hundreds of thousands! When you go through the archives, Marvel and DC have so many, and anything you can think of has probably been done in one form or another and so there’ll be a copyright claim.

“We had a character called Multi Man and we just felt like that was so basic, a guy that there’s just lots of him and they were like, oh, you can’t call him Multi Man because there is a Multi Man. Well, can we call him Many Man? And they were like, you can call him Many Man. It would be this thing of going through these iterations.