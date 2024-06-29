The Best Sci-Fi Comedies Ever Made

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest, in contrast to Spaceballs, is so lovingly crafted around the entire holistic fan experience of Star Trek that it’s unofficially regarded as a Trek movie in its own right. It zaps all the right targets for the right reasons, with a perfectly cast Tim Allen (as actor and in-universe series lead Jason Nesmith) who is forever less self-aware about how others feel about him than the famously prone-to-feuding William Shatner.

But it’s not the potshots that make this movie a classic. It’s the knowing grins about how the sausage is made, from funky prosthetics and dodgy sets to the exuberant atmosphere of a fan convention. A young Justin Long plays Fandom Incarnate, chock full of nerd herd factoids and a keen grasp of the sciences that pertain to his hyper-focus. Through him we live our dream: a fan saves the day, ascending to their own role in the canon.

Ghostbusters (1984)

There are only two Ghostbusters movies worth discussing anymore, and only one of them is genuinely great. That’s the original, which features Sigourney Weaver at her hottest, Ernie Hudson at his most relatable, some comedy guys that are pretty funny, I guess, and a Slimer that hasn’t had the Joe Pesci In Lethal Weapon overdose effect applied yet.

It’s a film that works because Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis aren’t acting so much as being explicitly, absurdly themselves in an equally absurd situation that we all kind of wish would actually happen—which Aykroyd very well might since the movie is based on his family’s own pseudo-scientific theories about the afterlife. And if it were to happen, of course it would start in New York City. Of course we’d want some of our most dickish downtown brothers on the front lines when the gates to Oblivion open in Central Park West. Those guys aren’t fazed by anything. And frankly, I still want a job with the ‘Busters. No, today’s ghost hunter shows are not the same.

Dark Star (1974)

Much to John Carpenter’s annoyance, the quality of his movies are often directly correlated to how thin his budget was while making them. Give him as little money as possible and he will reinvent cinema. That same spirit permeates his fuck-around film school project, co-produced with Dan O’Bannon, Dark Star. Made for less than you’d pay for a new Corvette, it not only revolutionized the special effects of space travel, but it did so with a painted beach ball as the ship’s somewhat malicious alien mascot.

Not only is this film the launchpad for O’Bannon’s Alien script (that beach ball was later reworked into the xenomorph), but it aptly treats AI as a hilarious shitshow of unwanted outcomes. The result lambasts Kubrick twice over; once as the whole-body parody of 2001 that it is, and in the finale, which is Dr. Strangelove’s ending on Space Cocaine.