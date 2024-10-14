The Franchise Is a Hymn to Superhero Movies, Say Creators, ‘It Was Never Intended to Tear Them Down’

We’ve all had jobs where you have to put on a happy face, says Brühl’s co-star Darren Goldstein, who plays Maximum Studios’ walking-ego bigwig Pat. In that way, The Franchise is a relatable workplace comedy, he suggests. “It’s dealing with people you have a crush on, bosses that you don’t want to deal with, time crunches, things that you have to partake in that don’t make sense to you but you have to do it anyway because it’s part of your job…” And yet, moviemaking is no ordinary job.

The idea for the series developed after Iannucci casually remarked to former Bond director Mendes after a lunch together that there was a comedy in all his franchise filmmaking stories. The Veep creator was right, they nabbed Succession writer Jon Brown to showrun it, and The Franchise is the result. Iannucci explains: “There was something comic about people with ambitions and aspiration and talent finding that it actually counts for nothing if you’re part of this larger machine.”

“Fundamentally, whenever you do an ensemble piece set in a workplace – whether it’s in the White House, or on the stage, or on a superhero movie – in the end it always boils down to everyone trying to protect their status and at the same time trying to remain sane. It’s about showing the human beings, the vulnerability at the heart of it.”

The human beings are what The Franchise is all about, says Jon Brown. “I wrote it from a place of love and affection for these movies, it was never an intention to try to tear them down.” When an action movie has heart and laughs and works across generations, it’s incredible, says Brown. “It’s written from a place of reverence for those things, and more than that, it’s about the people who make them and what they put of themselves into the making of them.”

The Franchise’s characters put everything they have into making their movie, a low-status but high-budget entry about a secondary hero in the Maximum Cinematic Universe named Tecto (he has the power to cause earthquakes using a magic glove and a flying invisible jack hammer). Billy Magnussen plays Adam, who plays Tecto.

“What was our First AD’s name?” Magnussen asks his co-stars Himesh Patel and Aya Cash. He doesn’t want his memory jogged; he’s making a point. First Assistant Directors, such as the one Patel plays in The Franchise, tend to go unsung.