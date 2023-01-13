Edgar Allan Poe’s Haunting Cycle of Vincent Price Films

Aside from reading Poe’s work itself (which you should), Corman’s cycle of Poe movies are probably the best place to start to get an idea of the man’s morbid imagination. Plus any self-respecting horror fan owes it to themselves to watch the films, several of which are among the best genre outings of the 1960s. Let’s take a look at each:

House of Usher (aka The Fall of the House of Usher) (1960)

We’ve written extensively about this film here, but to recap: when asked by AIP to make two cheap black and white horror movies, Corman balked. The master of the B-movie wanted to make a more lavish, literary one in color this time. The result was an outright classic which set the template for the rest of the movies in Corman’s Poe cycle: an atmospheric, decrepit Gothic setting, a level of thematic complexity not often seen in genre pictures, and a story that walked the line between the psychological and supernatural, often featuring depraved or dissolute characters tipping into madness.

Vincent Price is unforgettable as Roderick Usher, a wealthy blue blood who’s convinced that his family line—and the very land their house sits on—is infected with a generations-old insanity that’s consuming him and his sister. An unspeakable relationship between them is implied, and it’s hinted that the house itself is alive with the rot at the center of the Usher history. This is genuinely macabre stuff that still resonates today like the sound of fingernails on stone.

The Pit and the Pendulum (1961)

While House of Usher kicked off the Poe cycle with screaming success, it’s probably the first follow-up, The Pit and the Pendulum, that has remained the most familiar in the zeitgeist thanks to its unmistakable imagery. The story template was basically the same as House of Usher: a young man goes to look into the well-being of a young woman (it was a fiancée in Usher; here it’s his sister), only to find that she is trapped within the malign influence of an older man who’s losing his mind (the brother in House of Usher switches roles with the fiancé in The Pit and the Pendulum).

Price is excellent again as Nicholas Medina, who believes he’s being haunted by the ghost of his dead wife Elizabeth (Barbara Steele). Insanity, live burial, torture, and a secret conspiracy—all happening within the malevolent walls of the Medina castle—lead inexorably to the title setting where Price employs a terrible torture device to kill his perceived enemies. While perhaps not as metaphorically rich as House of Usher, The Pit and the Pendulum is a sumptuous, wildly entertaining Gothic ride, and Price’s descent into madness is a delirious joy to watch.

The Premature Burial (1962)

Corman made two Poe movies in 1961, but this one is an anomaly in the cycle as it is the only picture not to star Vincent Price. While Price was under exclusive contract to AIP, Corman started making this film under his own auspices and AIP refused to let Price appear. By the end of production, however, Corman and AIP were back in business, and the series resumed with Price as the star with the next effort.