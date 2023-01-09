How The Pale Blue Eye Became an Edgar Allan Poe Origin Story

The mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye stars Christian Bale as renowned detective Augustus Landor as he’s hired to track down a murderer. Though it’s based on a book by Louis Bayard, the narrative is not a true story. However, in Scott Cooper’s movie adaptation, which has landed on Netflix, there are elements of truth, notably around the young man who assists Landor at the military academy he is investigating—one Edgar Allan Poe. Brit Harry Melling (once best known as Harry Potter’s Dudley Dursley, now better known for his outstanding, versatile performances in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Devil All The Time) plays Poe, the real life writer who would go on to be known as the godfather of the murder mystery, as well as a celebrated writer of macabre stories and poems.

“Much like Edgar Allan Poe himself, I spent my formative years in the state of Virginia,” Cooper says while explaining his personal connection to the story. “My father taught English and literature and after my first film, Crazy Heart, he sent me the novel for The Pale Blue Eye, because there was lots of Edgar Allan Poe strewn about our house when I was a kid.”

He continues, “I found the novel incredibly clever and interesting, because the author has placed Edgar Allan Poe, who bequeathed to us detective fiction, at the center of his detective story. I took that seed and I said I can make this film into three things. It can be a whodunnit. It can be a father, son, love story about two men who operate on the margins of society who come together and forge this loving kinship. And it can also become an Edgar Allan Poe origin story [where] the events that take place in this film motivate Poe to become the writer he became.”

Poe was born in Boston but spent his youth in Virginia with a foster family (the Allans) after his father left and his mother died. He had a fractious relationship with his foster father, so the idea that he was looking for a replacement father figure while he attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York rings true.