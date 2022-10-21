Netflix’s Fall of the House of Usher Is Not the Horror Series You Think It Is

Mike Flanagan has created four horror television series for Netflix thus far – The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. His work has become known for using horror to explore trauma, death, and love without a tremendous amount of blood or jump scares (aside from The Midnight Club episode that broke the Guinness World Record). Flanagan’s next project, however, is looking to up the ante on the blood and gore.

In an interview with Den of Geek, Flanagan reveals that his next series, The Fall of the House of Usher, is a big departure from the Gothic horror he’s usually associated with, describing the upcoming series as “kind of our first real swing at giallo.”

Giallo horror is a genre of Italian cinema that was developed in the mid-to-late 1960s and features a distinctive visual style that includes vivid colors, disorienting framing, and strong shadows. Giallo films lean heavily into the psychological horror aspects of the murder-mystery genre. They are still “whodunits” but focus more on the spectacle of death and the crimes committed than the traditional detective story does. If you’ve watched the films of Mario Bava and Dario Argento, you’re likely familiar with this style.

Because of how bloody and gruesome the death scenes are, in combination with how the films shroud the killer in mystery, giallo is often regarded as the precursor to the slasher genre. Madness, sexuality, and paranoia are the primary psychological themes here, so it’s fitting that Flanagan would choose giallo as a way to dig into Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.”