The Devil’s Hour Season 2: Isaac Explained – The Ending, The Watch & His Powers

Isaac Unbound

Some of the people whose lives Gideon Shepherd saves find themselves unable to cope afterwards. After Gideon stopped Evelyn and Sylvia’s deaths from happening, they were both too aware of the existence of the loop in which they’d died to stay rooted in their new ones. Isaac is different. As Gideon says: “Isaac isn’t like us, he’s not bound to this lifetime. Where you can see the echoes of previous loops, Isaac can reach out and touch them, talk to them.”

Isaac also struggles to stay fixed in his loop, but instead of – like Evelyn and his grandmother – simultaneously experiencing one loop where he’s dead and one where he’s alive, he flits between one where he exists and one in which he never existed. (Because Lucy never married Mike and had him.) That leaves Isaac “unbound”. Because his existence is contingent on Gideon’s interference, he’s grown up with an awareness that he shouldn’t exist.

As a result of Gideon’s meddling, Isaac “slips” between simultaneously occurring loops, and experiences two (perhaps more?) realities at the same time. He struggles to stay fully in one loop or the other and can see and hear people and places from one loop while he’s in the other. A neat explanation of Isaac’s perspective comes in the season two scene in which he’s sitting on his bed in the open air, surrounded by trees. Because the house Lucy buys for them hasn’t been built in the loop where he never existed, he can’t see the house until he returns fully to his original loop.

Interestingly, Isaac’s dual perspective can be captured by technology. With a digital camera, he takes a photograph of his teacher from both loops at the same time, and when Sylvia poses for him, she’s not in the resultant picture because he’s “slipping”. When Dr Bennett (Meera Syal) uses a Dictaphone to record her one-on-one session with Isaac and he slips into the other loop temporarily, the sound is recorded from her session with another child in the other loop (the one we see hiding behind the curtains in her office).

The Kidnapping That Wasn’t

In season one, Isaac slipped between two realities for several days, which was (understandably) misinterpreted as him having been kidnapped. In truth, nobody had taken Isaac. He’d simply vanished from his loop and appeared in the loop where he doesn’t exist. Because the Warren family lived in Lucy and Isaac’s season one house in the alt-loop, they found him in daughter Meredith’s bedroom and called the police. He was picked up by Lucy (who didn’t recognise him and protested at his insistence that she was his mummy) and Ravi, who were driving him to the police station when they got a radio call about the discovery of the remote rural house where Harold Slade had been keeping two missing schoolgirls imprisoned.

In the police car parked outside Slade’s secret house, Isaac slipped back to his original loop but in the same geographical location. In that reality, the police hadn’t yet discovered the house and so he was left stranded there alone and – as he explains – slept there on the floor for two nights. When original Lucy ended up at that very house with her mother in the car, Sylvia found Isaac in the woods by the lake where the missing girls’ bodies were found. He was reunited with Lucy, and cried with happiness because this version of her recognised him. “She knew me,” he told Dr Bennett.