Was This the First Halloween Special to Air on British TV?

If you listen closely, every year around October 1st you’ll start to hear things go bump in the night… but don’t worry, instead of g-g-g-ghoooosts it’s mostly just the sound of props department interns who have been made to stay late and dig out boxes of bat bunting, dry ice machines and facepaint ready for another round of Halloween TV specials.

Halloween episodes are now a spooky season staple on both sides of the pond, but while the US has been producing Halloween hits like It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and The Flintstones’ ‘A Haunted House is Not A Home’ since the early 1960s, the American tradition didn’t properly catch on in the UK until the 1970s.

Dig through the archives, and – while a couple of spooky stories were read out on Jackanory in the late 1960s, including Doctor Who’s own Jon Pertwee’s memorable reading of Ghoulies, Ghosties and Long Legged Beasties – this 1974 Steptoe and Son episode might be the first proper Halloween edition of a British TV show:

Cleverly titled ‘Seance in a Wet Rag and Bone Yard’ as a riff on Richard Attenborough’s horror movie Seance on a Wet Afternoon, the episode was first shown in October 1974, and features an early TV appearance for comedy legend Patricia Routledge (Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances). She plays spiritual medium Madame Fontana who comes to the house to give a seance. Albert is convinced she’s legit, but Harold doesn’t buy it, and it’s soon revealed that the whole thing’s a con by Madame Fontana trying to offload her mother on Albert by convincing him that his late wife wants him to remarry.