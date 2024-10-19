The Devil’s Hour Season 2 Theory: We Think We Know Who “Yellow Hoodie” Is

The Bee Foreshadowing

In season one, Gideon revives a dying bee while sitting on a bench in the same park where the bomber later fed broken glass to the ducks. The woman sitting next to Gideon jokes that her sister is allergic to beestings, so if the one he’s just saved flies off and stings her, then he’d be responsible.

That exchange could prove illustrative of (the already filmed) season three, if our Yellow Hoodie theory turns out to be correct. What if one of the people that Gideon saves in his many lifetimes turns out to be a monster? Then, like the bee, Gideon would be responsible for their actions and share the guilt for their crimes.

In the season two finale, Gideon pursues Yellow Hoodie to the car park and is knocked unconscious but not killed. It’s not as though Yellow Hoodie has any reverence for human life, so why not murder Gideon when he’s on the ground? Perhaps because they have a pre-existing relationship.

Jonah Taylor and Evelyn Wiseman

In 2009, Gideon rescued a boy named Jonah Taylor from being murdered by his parents. While Jonah was playing in his garden, Gideon kidnapped him and took him to live with Evelyn Wiseman in the isolated rural cottage where she’d been since leaving home in 1986.

Evelyn couldn’t cope with everyday life because she was beset by echoes, ripple and “ghosts” from other loops. After Gideon saved her life and that of her family in 1977 by sabotaging the car that was to have killed them all in an accident, Evelyn never regained her grip on reality. She was unbound in her current loop, haunted by multiple simultaneous realities. Only in the cottage Gideon found for her could she live in relative peace.

What kind of life would that make for a little boy? To be taken from everything you know and raised by a haunted woman who constantly slips between realities in the middle of nowhere would be destabilising in the extreme. And then to be told that you have to live there because your parents were going to kill you and bury you in a shallow grave? It would send anyone mad, especially somebody with the same genetic material as their abusive, murderous parents…