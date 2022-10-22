The Scariest British Kids’ TV Shows

Captain Scarlet

Even though the 1960s was in the time before child welfare was really a thing (seatbelts? What seatbelts?) the BBC still decided to re-air sixties puppet horrorfest Captain Scarlet in the 1990s as a children’s show. And even though parents knew better by then, they still let their kids watch it. Even the episode where Captain Scarlet offs a gun-wielding bad guy by electrocuting him, in a scene which included the man screaming as he fries to death, body jerking against the deadly current, which is zapping so fiercely it causes bursts of flames around him, before eventually we see his smoking, open-eyed corpse. Sleep tight, children.

Jeopardy

A show about a team of Scottish kids heading to the Australian outback to search for UFOs, recording their experience on handheld camcorders, Jeopardy was basically The Blair Witch Project for children. The use of jerky ‘found’ footage was particularly unsettling, as well as various children going missing, seemingly being abducted by malevolent aliens. The show took a further dark turn when the children began suffering from ‘red-eye virus’, a demonic condition that turned out to be a side-effect of getting abducted. Still, kids appeared to enjoy being scared half to death, because CBBC gave viewers the chance to vote for whether to have a ‘happy’ or ‘spooky’ ending, and as you can see from the video above, they chose the latter.

Animals of Farthing Wood

You’d be forgiven for having erased Animals of Farthing Wood from your memory entirely, it was that horrific. From the outside, it looks like a cutesy cartoon about adorable woodland creatures, which have been made even more relatable and cuddly by having human-style families – spouses, children, the lot. But just when the children watching got really attached to their furry friends, the show kills them off, often in shockingly brutal fashion. The farmer’s shotgun creeps into the frame and points at a tearful pheasant before the sound of gunshots ring out, a husband-and-wife pair of hedgehogs choose to die together by being obliterated under a lorry’s wheels on the motorway, some tiny mice get impaled bloodily on spikes. Yes, all of these are real examples. Yes, it was a legitimate kids’ TV show. Yes, we know.

The Pink Windmill

Ok this isn’t a horror show, but seriously, the Pink Windmill was a particularly indelible slice of hell. For anyone too young to remember this utter monstrosity, it was a spin-off show for Rod Hull and Emu – a wackily dressed bloke with an emu puppet on his arm whose schtick was to bite people with the puppet. Pink Windmill was a live show which had different elements to it. Hull and his arm-emu lived in said pink windmill with some brightly dressed children who would chant “there’s somebody at the door!” when visitors arrived – visitors who would often turn out to be the dreaded Grotbags and a tin man called Robot Redford and latterly a man in a crocodile costume. Grotbags wanted to kidnap Emu. Everyone would hide when she arrived. It was weird and anxiety inducing. It also involved a ‘take your pick’ style game show called Grotbags’ Grotto where children had their hearts broken live. Never again.

Orm and Cheep

To be fair this puppet show, narrated by the late Richard Briars, probably wouldn’t cause too many sleepless nights for anyone over about ten, but for little ones it was all a bit too real. It followed a baby bird (Cheep) who had fallen out of the nest before he learned how to fly, and Orm, a worm Cheep befriends. Their limited adventures largely involved trying not to get eaten by a rat and a crow, the serial killers of this puppet world. Simple but effective.

Jigsaw (Mr Noseybonk)

Jigsaw was a weird enough show on its own, but the standout star is definitely Mr Noseybonk. A man in a tux wearing a hideous white mask with a terrifying fixed grin and an enormous protruding nose, Noseybonk was maniac, unpredictable and the stuff of nightmares. So much so in fact, that an X-Files episode was inspired by the character. Season eleven episode ‘Familiar’ featured a demonic character called Mr Chuckleteeth, a life-sized version of a children’s TV character who leads kids into the woods to their death.