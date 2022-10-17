The 8 Corniest Characters in TV History

Steve Urkel – Family Matters

Steve Urkel is supposed to be cartoony. That’s the point of the character. Still, Family Matters’ most cringy kid was sure to make everyone roll their eyes several times per episode with his booger-board glasses and Fred Mertz-esque trousers. Urkel tops off his package with several uninspired catchphrases espoused episodically with his nasally voice. Jaleel White is nothing like Urkle in real-life, something fans like to parade around to prove just how ridiculous the character was.

There’s something to be said about how iconic Urkel is, though. People who’ve never seen Family Matters would recognize him at first glance, even as the show has been phased out of syndication in recent years. He’s a potpourri of shoddy stereotypes about unpopular kids that are so dated it’d be hard to find any child who behaves the way Urkel does, now or back in the day.

Saul Goodman – Breaking Bad

Hear me out. When I say Saul Goodman is corny, I’m not talking about Jimmy McGill from Better Call Saul. Jimmy is one of the most fleshed out, interesting, and cohesive characters in TV history. No, I’m talking about the Saul Goodman we’re originally introduced to in Breaking Bad way back in 2009. The criminal lawyer Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) lean on for support and money laundering purposes is incredibly corny.

Saul is a completely one-dimensional cutout, a man who makes his living off cracking sleazy quips and satirizing the worst aspects of the legal profession. If you turned on an episode of the show and didn’t know what the point of Saul’s character is, you’d definitely hear his lines and think he looks completely out of place amongst the others. The way creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould were able to turn this goofy hack into the empathetic man he is in the prequel series is nothing short of mesmerizing.

Tim Taylor – Home Improvement

Long before Tim Allen became an angry old crank barking about the unfairness of Last Man Standing being canceled for the gazillionth time, he starred as the lovable lug Tim Taylor on Home Improvement. The sitcom was a mish-mash of gender-role derision that showed Allen at a time when he clearly had a lot more self-awareness than he does now. The character’s most memorable traits were his signature neanderthal grunt and his recurring apathy towards using a power tool the way it was intended to be.

Home Improvement was actually one of the more sharply-written family sitcoms of its era during the first few seasons, but its inability to evolve as the years went on made Tim Taylor look even cornier, especially as the writers tried to make his wife Jill (Patricia Richardson) and friend Al Borland (Richard Karn) more adaptable and relatable.