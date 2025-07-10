Which It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Character Has Taken the Most L’s?

Season 9 – Frank

Some of Sunny‘s running jokes that always make me laugh involve Frank going through hell in his birthday suit or undies. Season nine sees this happen TWICE! In “Mac and Dennis Buy a Timeshare,” he’s stuck in a jungle gym coil in broad daylight, in his undies, with no one to help him. In “The Gang Gets Quarantined,” he is discovered on the floor by the gang, covered in hand sanitizer, after contracting the flu and sent straight to the hospital.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Season 10 – Dennis

Dennis gets a lot of five-star L’s because of his capital P pride during the season of the famous “I’M A FIVE-STAR MAN” crashout. There’s his entire online dating reputation being decimated in “The Gang Group Dates,” which brings us that iconic moment and one of Glenn Howerton’s funniest scenes. But additionally, the man gets diagnosed as being a psycho, which he is. Additionally, he makes a complete mockery of himself on national television in “The Gang Goes on Family Fight,” squirming and withering over the sound of a buzzer. Dee also humiliates herself in the same episode and suffers severe injuries in “The Gang Spies Like U.S.,” but Dennis’ entire character is hilariously destroyed for the majority of season 10.

Season 11 – Dennis

Season 11 continues Dennis’ losing streak as he takes three major losses in three episodes in a row. Well “Frank Falls Out the Window” isn’t so bad as he and Dee get their karma when trying to deposit a check from an amnesiac Frank, who they take advantage of, only for it to say 2005. But alas, the following episodes bode worse for the “Golden God” as he breaks his ankles while skiing against Charlie in “The Gang Hits the Slopes.” Then, in “Dee Made a Smut Film,” Dennis’s attempts to film his sex memoirs lead us to learn that the man was molested by his librarian in high school. A teacher who even Cricket thinks is gross. CRICKET!

Season 12 – Dee & Dennis

The Reynold siblings share the crap load of season 12. Dennis has an entire unaired A&E-styled true crime episode about him potentially murdering his ex-wife Maureen. Upon his exiting Paddy’s in “Dennis’ Double Life,” the gang blow up his car with the rocket launcher Mac gifts to him a few episodes prior. As for Dee, she literally hits her lowest of lows in “PTSDee,” maliciously getting vengeance on a male stripper for calling her his “rock bottom.” Not before she embarrasses herself trying to make the boys laugh when she gets her head stuck in a banister and poops her pants in Dennis’ fake sitcom experiment within “Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy.”

Season 13 – Dee

In a season that sees Dennis “strangely” returning from his dramatic exit and Charlie being mutilated in service of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl – go Birds – Dee simply has a bad time. She falls out of the window after her titular “Ladies Reboot” of “The Gang Beats Boggs” goes belly up, and in “The Gang Gets New Wheels,” she sleeps with a minor, mistaking him for the boy toy of her middle-aged acquaintances, in an attempt to exact revenge for a trivial joke. Not a good year for Dee, for sure. But honestly, what year is it?

Season 14 – Dee

This season didn’t have many L’s because the gang is more of a threat to others and makes the world suffer. But in “The Gang Chokes,” Dee almost chokes to death, and no one intervenes. Granted the setup involves the same happening to Frank and Charlie spending the rest of the episode finding his way to make up for it. But when it happens to Dee, no one cares. She later loses all of her hair in “A Woman’s Right to Chop,” and a wig made of only dogs is used in its place. Plus, we learn in “Paddy’s Has a Jumper” she has envisioned ending it all. Understandably so. Being Deandra Reynolds is a biblical challenge.