Grantchester Season 9 Ending Explained: Who’s the Killer?

At the Way Finders headquarters, we see that Sam has moved on to yet another girlfriend while Daniel is leading a supposed group therapy session. Daniel accuses Leonard of selfishness and also prioritizing his relationships with his friends over bonding with others. Leonard and Daniel part but then Leonard sneaks back into the house to spy on Sam’s belongings. He finds the article Innes Clark wrote about Sam being a fraud.

Geordie, Ms Scott, and Larry do a background check on Sam. In 1948 there was a fire at Sam’s college, Corpus Christi, and his housemate died. The dead student was also named Sam White which means “Sam” assumed his identity to hide previous illegal activity. Geordie also goes to question the lady who left the note with Alphy. She turns out to be Rose Shirley which is a call back to the girl’s school case in episode two. Geordie suspected Sam may have been the father and Rose confirms it. She also says Sam manipulated her emotionally.

Alphy has been studying the anonymous notes and their coincidental arrivals near the break-in attempts at the vicarage. The words “Corpus Christi” are on one and there are circled passages on the other. Alphy works out that the messages spell Amos 5:7 John 19:30. At the same time, Rose tells Geordie that Sam’s real name is John Amos born July 5th, 1930. John was involved in the death of his housemate in 1948 then assumed his name to cover up his tracks. All of the pieces from the earlier cases in the season are starting to line up.

The Girlfriend Trap

Alphy’s one-night stand with Christine in episode six at first appears like the writers are reusing plotlines from earlier seasons – the lonely, drunk, and/or sexually frustrated vicar hooking up with a woman who has no interest in becoming a vicar’s wife. Alphy getting the religious version of the merger followed by layoffs weakened his defenses with Caroline in episode six. When Caroline goes missing in episode seven, it turns out that she’s been dating Sam for several weeks and is spending her inheritance on a permanent headquarters for The Way Finders.

During episode eight, Sam’s testimony to Geordie and Alphy reveals that Sam used Caroline to weaken Alphy’s emotional defenses. Christine still believes that Sam’s religious mission needs defending against unbelievers and skeptics. The cult brainwashing element is a welcome diversion from what would have been a very predictable plot.

The Standoff

Back at The Way Finders headquarters, Leonard is snooping around upstairs. He discovers Sam’s rifle. Sam threatens him. Alphy then enters the house and demands to speak to him. Alphy reveals that he knows Sam’s real name and his scamming ways. Sam responds angrily that the Anglican Church is corrupt and that Alphy is really lonely and has no friends hence the attempt to stop the Way Finders. Sam also claims that he’s more accepting of Daniel’s queerness than the Church ever was. Geordie and Larry then approach the house and Sam responds by bolting the front door and picking up the rifle. He starts shooting outside and hits Larry in the shoulder. Geordie gives him a handkerchief to stop the bleeding then sneaks inside. Larry crawls to the phone booth to call the station for help. More shots are fired inside and we also see Leonard is hurt. Daniel finds Leonard which leads to their reconciliation. Meanwhile Alphy is staring down the barrel of the rifle trying to talk Sam down out of this hostage situation. Geordie sneaks up from behind and then tackles Sam for the arrest.