Superman Post-Credits Scenes Explained

Superman can’t help but notice what we notice. And Terrific can’t help but notice that Superman notices… and get angry at it. The two heroes see that the building has been put back together but that the seam isn’t perfect. The two parts of the building aren’t flush. They’re asymmetrical and far from terrific.

When Superman sheepishly admits that he sees the imperfection, Terrific loses his cool, grouching about how nobody appreciates what he did as he storms off. In the final shot, Superman stands alone and reprimands himself for angering his friend. “I can be such a jerk sometimes,” he mutters.

More than just a simple joke, the scene illustrates two different approaches to heroism. By this point in Superman, it should be abundantly clear that Clark really is an unfailingly earnest and kind guy, someone who genuinely regrets that he upset Mister Terrific. However, Terrific’s tantrum does not make him any less heroic. In fact, quite the opposite. He gets frustrated because it’s clear that he cares about putting the city back together, just like he cared that the city was threatened by Luthor’s attack.

Moreover, Terrific’s tantrum reveals his perfectionism, an extension of his vast intellect. Mister Terrific can do things at a higher level of excellence than anyone else and thus wants nothing more than to work at that level. This is consistent with the character in the comics. But whereas the Mister Terrific of JSA or The Terrifics is more stoic and reserved, Gathegi plays the character a bit like Shaft. There’s a swagger to Gathegi’s Terrific that’s on display throughout the movie. He knows that he’s the smartest person in the room and he knows that he can do real good with that intelligence, so he doesn’t have time for Guy Gardner’s petty complaints about team names, nor does he have time for one of Luthor’s men to have a sudden change of heart. He’s Mister Terrific and he knows it.

Yet in the post-credits scene, Terrific loses his cool in the best possible way. When he breaks down in frustration, he’s not truly mad at Superman for noticing the crack. Terrific’s annoyed at himself for failing to make it perfect, for failing to be as terrific as he wants to be.

The Woman of Tomorrow, Today

Although neither the mid-credits or the post-credits scenes set up the next DCU movie, that doesn’t mean that Superman isn’t interested in the future. In the final scene of the movie proper, as Superman prepares to be healed in sunlight by Gary and the other robots, Supergirl (Milly Alcock) comes bounding into the Fortress of Solitude more than a little hungover to retrieve her dog Krypto.