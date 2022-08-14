Evil Season 3 Finale Review: A Tale of Three Fathers

The song Leland is listening and pleasuring himself to is “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd,” sung by the king of the road Roger Miller, a prolific songwriter who suggested people should “Hang Me.” By all appearances Leland is headed to the highest tree, but he’s happier to hedge his bets plunging headfirst into a baseball pool.

The other witness to the extent of Leland’s potential danger, clueless as he may be, is Andy (Patrick Brammall). At one point, he appears to be an unwitting collaborator, but is still on the verge of recovering his memories. Sheryl apparently brainwashed him, implanting new realities, and altering his memories. He may very well remember Andrew is the male version of the name Andrea, and Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) proves herself to be a ninja nun of the highest order.

Every actor on Evil brings a natural ability to bend the story with a line read. Kristen (Katja Herbers) puts so many conflicting emotions into a pause during a true expression of gratitude, the subtext condenses chapters. The most economically effective actors on the series are the new veterans. Sister Andrea’s act of pushing back a painting to its originally lopsided perch after straightening it sums up both her character and its understanding of the reality of the situation. Sister Andrea is probably the only individual on the east coast who can quiet one of Kristen’s daughters with a simple reminder, “That is not how young ladies act.”

Andrea Martin continues to provide Sister Andrea with multiple realities the audience, and her fellow players, can accept as an absolute truth. Sister Andrea is a believer, knows what she sees, in both her infestation assessment of Kristen’s house, and of her daughter Lynn (Brooklyn Shuck), and never loses focus on the perilous present. We almost wish Martin could throw in an overly dramatic doubletake which might have adorned her days at SCTV. But Martin taught how to do the “Hokey Pokey” on Sesame Street, and never strays from the delicate dance when burying her shovel in demons’ heads.

With the death of Monsignor Matthew, Father Frank (Wallace Shawn) returns to the parish to continue the work his friend began. Seeing Shawn break down and cry is heartbreaking, his lead up to it is devastating. Monsignor Matthew’s last words were of love for Frank, and the new case load handler throws that love into the job. His curiosity and ambiguity will bring a new dimension to the investigations moving forward.

Shawn’s utterly vulnerable approach to this character sets a promising dynamic. Father Frank’s connection with the team is immediate, because it is unfiltered. He speaks openly and with great admiration for David’s faith, and Michael Colter responds as a welcoming canvas eager for new colors. Their second big scene together, when Father Frank says he wishes he found comfort in God, is an acting showcase. There is so much space in the room and in time during the sequence, every question is allowed to hang in the air long enough to be rendered unanswerable, but infused with the promise of answers.