More than in any other era of Jeopardy!, the show’s lengthy record book feels particularly vulnerable. It all begs the question: are Jeopardy! contestants getting better or is the show getting easier?

The first thing you need to know when confronting this question is that “is Jeopardy! getting easier?” is a popular historical query. Like longtime SNL fans wondering if the show has gotten worse (it hasn’t) or THC enthusiasts wondering if weed has gotten stronger (it has), Jeopardy! fans always have their eye on the strength of the show’s questions. There are dozens of Quora and Reddit posts from throughout the past decade featuring fans asking this very question. Predictably, none of them are able to settle on a firm answer.

Truthfully, there is really no way to assess for sure whether Jeopardy! questions are getting easier because trivia, by its very nature, is context dependent. While studying certainly helps, learning trivia is really about the lifetime accumulation of knowledge. In acquiring that knowledge, one’s environment and culture is crucial. Jeopardy! questions run the gamut from American pop culture to mathematics to geography to more. It’s a diverse array of content that most Western intellectuals should be able to handle. But should the writers decide to randomly troll their contestants and base an entire episode around “Mid ‘70s Korean TV Dramas”, the objectively smart people onstage would likely be seem quite dumb.

With that in mind, it’s nearly impossible to say whether the questions are getting harder because what constitutes a “difficult” question is intensely subjective. Still, with the increased number of super-champions that Jeopardy! has seen in season 38, something must have changed, right? Well, as we all know, quite a bit has changed in terms of Jeopardy!’s personnel, if not its structure.

The most obvious difference between the past season of Jeopardy! and the 37 that preceded it is the absence of beloved host Alex Trebek. Trebek, who died in early 2020, was the consummate Jeopardy! professional. He was a steadying presence for the chaotic game, delivered questions with concise grace, and even provided important context after answers. Still, while losing Trebek was heartbreaking, there’s no reason it should have led to a change in question difficulty.

In addition to the hosting turnover, Jeopardy! infamously underwent some other behind the scenes personnel changes in its 37th and 38th seasons as well. Harry Friedman, who served as producer of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune since 1999, retired from the role in 2020. His replacement Mike Richards, flew a bit too close to the sun and was fired in 2021, leaving Michael Davies to take the top job. Throughout all the high level palace intrigue, however, the writing and researching staff has remained static for many years. In fact, current editorial producers Billy Wisse and Michele Loud have been with the show since 1989.