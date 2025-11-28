Stranger Things Season 5’s A Wrinkle in Time Connections Explained

Given his odd but reassuring demeanor, it’s easy to see why Holly dubbed this man Mr. Whatsit. The Mrs. Whatsit of the novel can sometimes frighten Meg, her brother Charles Wallace, and Calvin—the novel literally begins with the lines “It was a dark and stormy night” to describe the storm in which Mrs. Whatsit arrives—but she radiates kindness. Moreover, Mrs. Whatsit is the conduit through which Meg finds her missing father, a scientist who learned to travel across time and space via a process called tessering, and also helps she and her friends see their worth.

Mr. Whatsit, it seems, is something very different. Eventually, we learn that he is in fact Henry Creel, the man who will become Vecna, and may be Vecna presenting himself to Holly in a kinder, more welcoming form. During a demogorgon attack on the Wheeler home, Holly is kidnapped and taken into the Upside Down, where she exists in a reality based on Creel’s past, an apparently warm and welcoming house where she can do anything she wants, except go into the woods.

On the surface, Holly’s comparison of Creel and Mrs. Whatsit seems like a fatal mistake on the little girl’s part. Her insistance on seeing a kind magical creature based on a character she loves, instead of seeing a monster, may have horrific consequences.

However, previous seasons of Stranger Things have suggested that Creel and Vecna may be different personalities within the same person, and that some goodness may still reside in the Creel identity. Could it be that Holly recognizes that goodness within the Creel who comes to visit her? Could she be calling forth that goodness by naming Creel after another powerful, odd, but ultimately good figure, dubbing him Mr. Whatsit?

The fact other children who have seen Creel also call him Mr. Whatsit could undermine that theory, especially given Vecna’s claim that he hunts children because they’re easy to manipulate. But if Mrs. Whatsit taught Meg anything, it’s that children can stand up to the forces of darkness. That’s a lesson Holly will need to keep in mind.

What Is Camazotz?

Eventually, Holly does go into the woods that Mr. Whatsit prohibited, and reunites there with Max Mayfield. Max explains to Holly about how Vecna controls the Upside Down and this reality, forcing everything in his own image. Max’s explanation makes perfect sense to Holly, because it reminds her of a location in A Wrinkle in Time: Camazotz.