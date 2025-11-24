Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Puts Steve and Dustin Bromance Front and Center

Stranger Things offers a lot to viewers. The Netflix series has become a sensation thanks to its expansive monster mythology, its use of needle drops like “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, and a cast that ranges from reliable stars like Winona Ryder to breakouts such as Sadie Sink. But, let’s be honest, there are two major reasons that people get so excited about the streaming sensation: Steve Harrington and Dustin Henderson, especially when they’re together.

That’s what the people want and it’s exactly what they get in the final trailer for volume 1 of Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season. The trailer begins and ends with the dynamic duo in Steve’s (Joe Keery) car, now outfitted with a ridiculous satellite receiver, not too dissimilar from the antenna Doc Brown puts on the DeLorean in Back to the Future. When Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) expresses doubt about their newest plan working, Steve responds. “It’s gonna work. It’s not like we’re conspicuous or anything,” gesturing up to the device on the roof.

The Steve and Dustin bromance works so well because it’s so unlikely. As Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have made clear, they initially thought of Steve as a one-season character, and even considered killing him off in the first few episodes. They wrote him as a typical preppy teen guy, the handsome and popular dude who would distract good girl Nancy (Natalia Dyer) from the more authentic and sensitive Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

But Keery brought enough charm to the part that they rewrote him to be more of a likable goofball who also fit in with the cool kids, giving Steve a new lease on life. And when later seasons required the central quartet of preteen boys to start going their own ways, Steve became a natural pairing for Dustin, the kid most devoted to his friend group.