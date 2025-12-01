Stranger Things Star Explains Vecna’s Latest Alternate Identity

This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5.

Who is the big bad of Stranger Things? The answer most would give is “Vecna,” but who is Vecna? Sure, he’s the ruler of the Upside Down who kidnapped Will Byers way back in season 1 and who ends 5’s first volume of episodes with an attack on Hawkins. But over the preceding seasons, and the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, we’ve learned that Vecna was at one time misunderstood teen Henry Creel, who became the first test subject in the program that led to Eleven.

Season 5 introduces yet another identity for Vecna, the seemingly kind Mr. Whatsit. Viewers may think that Mr. Whatsit’s a complete divergence from the skeletal monster we know, but they’re all the same to actor Jamie Campbell Bower. “They’re all varying entities of himself,” Bower explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “Mister Whatsit, I’d say, is obviously a presentation of who he considers, and wishes, himself to be. But it’s a memory for him more than an actual human being. It’s a performance; an amalgamation of all the things he’s known and of what he thinks would make people safe.”

The name Mr. Whatsit helps reinforce this self-assessment. He’s given the name by Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher), one of many children who Whatsit visits throughout the first four episodes of Stranger Things‘s fifth season. The name comes from Holly’s favorite book A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle, which features the kindly witch Mrs. Whatsit. In the same way that Mrs. Whatsit brings a group of outsider children on a cross-dimensional trip, the Mr. Whatsit of Stranger Things appears to be gathering kids in Hawkins to protect them.