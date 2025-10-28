Joe Keery Channels His Stranger Things Character at a Real Life Wedding
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has delighted the internet by officiating his friend's wedding in a Scoops Ahoy costume.
When Joe Keery stepped onto the Stranger Things set for his first day on season 3, it hit him that he was going to be stuck in his Scoops Ahoy costume for quite some time.
“I went into my trailer, put on my top, and come to set, and I looked at myself in the mirror,” he recalled back in 2019. “And I was just talking to myself, ‘Oh, Jesus, am I ready for a billion people to see me in this dinky sailor uniform?’ But after we shot the first day, to be honest with you, it grew on me.”
It didn’t grow on him enough for him to be sentimental about it, though. At least, not at the time. The actor, who plays fan favorite character Steve Harrington in Netflix’s hit show, mentioned he might either give his Scoops Ahoy garb to charity or “burn it at some point”.
It’s possible that either of those things happened, but Keery definitely got hold of some Scoops Ahoy duds this past weekend somehow. He was spotted officiating the wedding of his Post Animal bandmate, Matt Williams, and his bride, Veronica Capaldi, wearing the iconic outfit. The Halloween-themed ceremony, held in Simi Valley, California, featured Keery at the altar rather than behind the counter at the Starcourt Mall.
In video clips shared online, Keery grins as he reads from his script: “And by the power invested in me by the state of California … yesterday … I now pronounce you husband and wife.” The video, along with several images from the wedding, quickly went viral.
Keery’s decision to bring his ridiculous but ultimately charming season 3 look back for a real-life wedding honestly comes across as sweet and self-aware. Rather than shying away from what’s become a meme-worthy look over the years, Keery seems to have embraced it.
The actor’s connection to Williams dates back to their early days in the Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal, which Keery played with before his acting career took off. His Hollywood schedule eventually pulled him away from full-time band duties, but he’s remained close with his bandmates, joining up with the group for a recent world tour that Keery headlined under his moniker Djo.
Stranger Things will be done for good by year’s end, but we’ll always have that season of Steve and his adorable Scoops Ahoy outfit. Who knows, we might see him in it again when we least expect it!