Joe Keery Channels His Stranger Things Character at a Real Life Wedding

When Joe Keery stepped onto the Stranger Things set for his first day on season 3, it hit him that he was going to be stuck in his Scoops Ahoy costume for quite some time.

“I went into my trailer, put on my top, and come to set, and I looked at myself in the mirror,” he recalled back in 2019. “And I was just talking to myself, ‘Oh, Jesus, am I ready for a billion people to see me in this dinky sailor uniform?’ But after we shot the first day, to be honest with you, it grew on me.”

It didn’t grow on him enough for him to be sentimental about it, though. At least, not at the time. The actor, who plays fan favorite character Steve Harrington in Netflix’s hit show, mentioned he might either give his Scoops Ahoy garb to charity or “burn it at some point”.

It’s possible that either of those things happened, but Keery definitely got hold of some Scoops Ahoy duds this past weekend somehow. He was spotted officiating the wedding of his Post Animal bandmate, Matt Williams, and his bride, Veronica Capaldi, wearing the iconic outfit. The Halloween-themed ceremony, held in Simi Valley, California, featured Keery at the altar rather than behind the counter at the Starcourt Mall.