Star Wars Addresses Where Grogu Went in the Sequel Trilogy Era

“That’s a great question, and we talk about many different things. That’s a question for a bunch of characters by the way, not just Grogu. Where are they during these events?” Filoni told the outlet. “If anything, having made The Clone Wars and weaving a tale so intricately between two movies that were much closer together, I’ve learned that there’s expansive room in this galaxy for us to tell stories and have characters doing things…So we’ll just have to wait and see how the story evolves and what makes sense. But in my experience, there’s definitely a way to weave everything together and make it exciting. It’s possible it would never even have to cross over with what we saw [in the Sequel Trilogy] if the story has us somewhere else.”

In other words, Filoni suggests that, even though Grogu doesn’t appear in the Sequel films, the Star Wars galaxy is so vast that he could still be out there but on a completely different adventure that kept him away from all of that First Order and Sith Eternal drama. According to the producer, whatever Grogu might be doing during the Sequel Trilogy era wouldn’t even have to connect to those movies at all. While not exactly a definitive answer to the question of where Grogu is during the Sequel Trilogy — it’s hard to imagine the character’s story has even been mapped out that far into the future, anyway — Filoni is right that there’s still plenty of room to create new stories around the films when the time comes.

Beyond the movie trilogy itself, the Sequel era timeline remains largely unexplored, but that will probably change eventually, just like with the other major time periods in Star Wars. Just as The Clone Wars retroactively fleshed out all of Anakin and Obi-Wan’s adventures between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have gone back to bridge the gap between the Prequel and Original Trilogies, Lucasfilm could eventually turn its attention to telling more stories in the Sequel era, including what Grogu and Din Djarin were up to while Rey, Finn, and Poe were doing their thing.

But first, it sounds like there’s still plenty of Grogu’s story to tell on The Mandalorian. Showrunner Jon Favreau has confirmed that he’s already written a fourth season of the hit show, with no sign of wrapping things up anytime soon.

“I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story,” Favreau told Total Film ahead of the season 3 premiere. “And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters…it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind…Quite the contrary. I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”