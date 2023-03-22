Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 Easter Eggs Explained

This Jedi Master was first introduced as the host of the kids game show Jedi Temple Challenge. Known by the nickname “Sabered Hand,” Beq was well known as an expert in lightsaber dueling, particularly in the Jar’Kai style (basically, dual-wielding blades). In Star Wars lore, Beq was in charge of helping guide Padawans through the Jedi Trials on their way to Knighthood.

Beq is of course played by Ahmed Best, who you likely know best from The Phantom Menace and the rest of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. He played the divisive Jar Jar Binks in those films as well as voiced the character in The Clone Wars animated series. “The Foundling” is Best’s first appearance in scripted Star Wars since 2014.

One last fun fact: Master Beq apparently has a relative we’ve met before in the Prequels. According to Best, his secret second character in Attack of the Clones, Achk Med-Beq, a patron at the Outlander Club where Obi-Wan and Anakin are searching for Zam Wesell, is somehow related to Master Beq, although there’s no official lore supporting that except that both Beq characters obviously look exactly alike and share similar last names.

Order 66 and the Jedi Temple

We’ve revisited Order 66 and the Siege at the Jedi Temple a few times in recent years, but here’s a brief refresher: In Revenge of the Sith, Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (also known as Sith Lord Darth Sidious) instructs the Clone Army to “execute Order 66,” a secret plan to exterminate all the Jedi Knights in the galaxy. A very grim montage shows us as clone troopers turn on their Jedi commanders, shooting them down, firing squad style, across the galaxy.

Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, who’s just been baptized as Palpatine’s Sith apprentive, Darth Vader, leads a clone battalion into the Jedi Temple on Coruscant to kill all who are inside, including the younglings. Fortunately, Grogu makes it out alive before Anakin can find him. If you want to see this siege from yet another perspective, check out Reva’s story in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Adonai Kryze, Bo-Katan’s Father

Bo-Katan‘s mentioned her father a few times at this point, so here’s what we know about him: his name was Adonai Kryze and he was Duke of Mandalore until he was killed during one of the many civil wars fought on Mandalore. He was succeeded by his daughter, Duchess Satine Kryze, a pacifist leader who sought to reform Mandalorian culture away from their warrior creed, something Bo-Katan heavily opposed in The Clone Wars animated series. In other words, Adonai’s death during a civil war led to…another civil war on Mandalore just a few years later.