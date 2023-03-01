Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 Easter Eggs Explained

The space pirate is played by Nonso Anozie. Read more about the actor here.

IG-11 and Taika Waititi

IG-11 doesn’t just appear as a statue in a Nevarro City square. He’s back in action! Sort of. Mando tries to reactivate what’s left of the assassin-turned-nurse droid so that he can take it on his quest to Mandalore, but things don’t go as he expects. Despite being reprogrammed by Kuill in season 1, a revived IG-11 reverts back to its original directive: eliminate the Child. Unfortunately, the only way to bring back the more nurturing version of IG will be to find a part the Anzellans need to fix him properly. We’ll see if that ends up happening.

Taika Waititi once again lends his voice to IG-11, reprising his role from the show’s first season.

Cara Dune and New Republic Special Forces

While we already knew Gina Carano wouldn’t be back after season 2, the fate of her character, Cara Dune, was left up in the air. Would she be simply killed off-screen — “Somehow, Cara Dune died” — or would The Mandalorian address her absence? It turns out it was the latter.

Greef Karga explains that, after Cara helped capture Moff Gideon, she was recruited by New Republic special forces. This division of the New Republic military has appeared in many other Star Wars stories, including the novels Alphabet Squadron and Aftermath. One of the commanding officers of SpecForces is General Crix Madine, who first appeared in Return of the Jedi.

Purrgil

The space whales Grogu spots while traveling through hyperspace are called purrgil. You can read way more about them (and how they’re connected to Ahsoka Tano) here.