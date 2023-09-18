Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6 Release Time and Season Recap So Far

When Does Ahsoka Episode 6 Come Out?

Ahsoka episode 6 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the US on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET and in the UK on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 am BST.

What to Expect in Ahsoka Episode 6

Episode 5 was a big one for the new Disney+ series. Not only did it take us back to the Clone Wars era while recreating the look and feel of the beloved animated series but it also set things up for an explosive third act. By the end of the episode, Ahsoka and Huyang have set a course for the Pathway to Peridia, thanks to a little help from some adorable hyperspace-traveling Purrgil. It remains to be seen what they’ll find in this new mysterious galaxy, but you can bet they’ll be crossing paths with the Heir to the Empire.

Throughout the series, we’ve heard all about Thrawn’s impending return, the threat it poses, and the New Republic‘s hesitance to take action against the Imperial Remnant trying to find him. You can bet that’s going to come back to bite the fledgling galactic government…unless Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang can find a way to prevent his escape from Peridia.

Of course, that’s not all that awaits our heroes in the new galaxy. There are also questions regarding the whereabouts of Ezra Bridger, the Jedi friend Sabine, Hera, and Ahsoka lost during the Galactic Civil War. Ezra disappeared alongside Thrawn years ago, but the heroes hope that finding the Grand Admiral will also lead them to their friend.

And what exactly do Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati hope to achieve by finding Thrawn? So far, Baylan’s motivation has remained a bit of a mystery. We know he’s a mercenary hired by Lady Morgan, and that he embraces the dark side, but there have been hints throughout the series that there’s more to his actions than a simple grudge against the Jedi and the New Republic. Hopefully we’ll get a few answers on that front as well.