Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 6 Release Time and Season Recap So Far
Here's when and where you can watch episode 6 of Star Wars: Ahsoka...
This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.
Star Wars: Ahsoka has had no shortage of surprises thus far. In just five episodes, we’ve learned all about Sabine’s unexpected new path as a Jedi padawan, Lady Morgan Elsbeth’s secret heritage as a Nightsister, that Jacen Syndulla is indeed Force-sensitive like his late father Kanan Jarrus, and that there’s a mythical galaxy that lies beyond the one we know and love. Oh, we also got to take a trip with Ahsoka to the World Between Worlds to reunite with Anakin Skywalker as he once was before his turn to the dark side!
In other words, this show has turned out to be a wish fulfillment machine for fans of the Prequel Trilogy, The Clone Wars, and Rebels. Now, what does it have up its sleeve for Grand Admiral Thrawn and Legends continuity fans? Something tells us we’re about to find out as both the good guys and the villains make their way to Peridia…
Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for Ahsoka episode 6.
When Does Ahsoka Episode 6 Come Out?
Ahsoka episode 6 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the US on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET and in the UK on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 am BST.
What to Expect in Ahsoka Episode 6
Episode 5 was a big one for the new Disney+ series. Not only did it take us back to the Clone Wars era while recreating the look and feel of the beloved animated series but it also set things up for an explosive third act. By the end of the episode, Ahsoka and Huyang have set a course for the Pathway to Peridia, thanks to a little help from some adorable hyperspace-traveling Purrgil. It remains to be seen what they’ll find in this new mysterious galaxy, but you can bet they’ll be crossing paths with the Heir to the Empire.
Throughout the series, we’ve heard all about Thrawn’s impending return, the threat it poses, and the New Republic‘s hesitance to take action against the Imperial Remnant trying to find him. You can bet that’s going to come back to bite the fledgling galactic government…unless Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang can find a way to prevent his escape from Peridia.
Of course, that’s not all that awaits our heroes in the new galaxy. There are also questions regarding the whereabouts of Ezra Bridger, the Jedi friend Sabine, Hera, and Ahsoka lost during the Galactic Civil War. Ezra disappeared alongside Thrawn years ago, but the heroes hope that finding the Grand Admiral will also lead them to their friend.
And what exactly do Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati hope to achieve by finding Thrawn? So far, Baylan’s motivation has remained a bit of a mystery. We know he’s a mercenary hired by Lady Morgan, and that he embraces the dark side, but there have been hints throughout the series that there’s more to his actions than a simple grudge against the Jedi and the New Republic. Hopefully we’ll get a few answers on that front as well.
