Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 Easter Eggs Just Gave Us the Perfect Clone Wars Reunion

But in Ahsoka, the actor gets to play Anakin at different points in the character’s life, including as he was in The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith. Christensen first played a teenage Anakin in 2002’s Attack of the Clones.

if i had a nickel for every time ariana greenblatt has played a younger version of a beloved franchise character in a reddish smoky environment, id have two nickels, BUT SHES SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/7vZUMOGZ3e — lizzie (@lizbedumb) September 13, 2023

Ariana Greenblatt as Young Ahsoka

Yes, the young actor who played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War‘s flashback scenes now dons the montrals and head tails to play a young Ahsoka for the Clone Wars sequences in this episode. It’s Ariana Greenblatt and you can read much more about here here.

Captain Rex finally in live action after all these years, he’s literally perfect 😭❤️ #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/XrBWLvGRVK — ‏ً (@R10UTD) September 13, 2023

Temuera Morrison as Commander Rex

Temuera Morrison, best known for playing both Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and Boba Fett on the Mandoverse shows, makes a cameo appearance — at least his voice does — as Rex, both before his promotion to Clone Commander and during the Siege of Mandalore. This is the first time Rex has appeared in live action unless you subscribe to the theory egged on by Dave Filoni that he’s also that old bearded dude in the Endor scenes in Return of the Jedi.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva

Again, because we didn’t publish an easter egg guide last week, let’s go over this one: the wonderful Paul Sun-Hyung Lee reprises his role as Carson Teva on Ahsoka. He’s previously appeared as the New Republic Ranger on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

clone wars anakin, pre crisp vader, hayden christensen…TOO MUCH TO HANDLE pic.twitter.com/SHDK4TuSDz — zed (@vadersanakin) September 13, 2023

Anakin and Ahsoka’s Clone Wars Era Outfits

It’s no surprise that flashing back to the Clone Wars means that Ahsoka gets to recreate some of the classic outfits from the animated series. We see Christensen wearing his armored robes from The Clone Wars and he’s even got the haircut to match. Meanwhile, we first see young Ahsoka wearing the character’s signature burgundy dress from the early Clone Wars years before she switches into the blue, more armored outfit she wore for the Siege of Mandalore in the final episodes of the animated series.

Kanan Jarrus

The episode mentions Kanan Jarrus, who is not only Jacen Syndulla’s father, but a beloved member of the group of characters that made up Rebels. Once a Jedi padawan named Caleb Dume, Kanan changed his name in order to hide his true identity during Order 66 and the Purge. Later, he joined Hera and formed a Rebel cell known as the Spectres, which is basically how all of the main characters in Ahsoka know each other. Kanan died in Rebels season 4, sacrificing himself in the episode “Jedi Night” in order to save his friends from the Empire.