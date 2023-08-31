Ahsoka: Peridia and the Eye of Sion Call Back to One of Star Wars’ Oldest Storylines

This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.

Three episodes into Ahsoka and the stage is set for an epic showdown millions of lightyears away from the known galaxy. Lady Morgan Elsbeth is building the Eye of Sion, a massive hyperspace ring unlike anything we’ve seen in live action before, so that she and her band of dark siders can travel through the Pathway to Peridia to find Grand Admiral Thrawn. It’s the first time we’ve heard of Peridia, even if former Jedi Baylan Skoll has heard the Jedi fairytales, but the existence of another galaxy beyond the one where the rest of the saga is set has huge implications for the future of Star Wars.

But it’s not the first time Star Wars has suggested there’s more to explore outside of the galaxy far, far away. In fact, the very novel that introduced Thrawn in 1991, Heir to the Empire by Timothy Zahn, also planted the seeds for later Expanded Universe stories about deep space and extragalactic exploration as well as the alien races that live beyond the Outer Rim. And there’s no question that the Outbound Flight reference in Heir to the Empire is also a huge influence on Ahsoka and its quest to reach Peridia.

Although Outbound Flight is only mentioned in Zahn’s novel, and doesn’t actually play a huge role overall in the events of Heir or the rest of the Thrawn trilogy of books, it was more fully fleshed out in his later work, especially in the 2006 Prequel era novel of the same name. In essence, the Outbound Flight Project was a Republic exploration mission that set out for the farthest reaches of space in an attempt to reach new civilizations beyond the known galaxy and establish new colonies. It failed miserably despite the involvement of dozens of Jedi Knights, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, but it did indirectly set the stage for Thrawn’s future role serving the Empire.