Star Wars Ahsoka: What You Need to Know From The Clone Wars and Rebels

After Escaping Order 66, Ahsoka Joined the Rebellion and Confronted Darth Vader

That doesn’t mean Ahsoka didn’t continue to fight for the light side of the Force, though. When The Clone Wars returned for a final revival season in 2020, we saw Ahsoka thrust right back into the war, this time on a mission to free Mandalore from Maul’s control (it’s a long story you don’t really need to worry about here). Although she succeeds in capturing Maul for the Republic, the mission ultimately ends in tragedy when Palpatine instructs the Clone Army to execute Order 66, aka the complete annihilation of the Jedi Order, as seen in Revenge of the Sith. Ahsoka narrowly escapes a clone ambush and goes into hiding for a time.

But when freedom fighters begin to rise up against the new Galactic Empire, Ahsoka decides to join the fledgling Rebellion, working as a spy, handler, and informant under the codename “Fulcrum.” It’s during the early days of the Galactic Civil War that Ahsoka first meets the Rebel cell known as the Spectres, the scrappy main characters of the Rebels animated series: ace pilot Hera Syndulla, Mandalorian weapons expert Sabine Wren, fellow Jedi survivor Kanan Jarrus and his padawan Ezra Bridger, the ferocious Zeb Orrellios, and little grumpy astromech Chopper.

On one mission with the Spectres to an ancient Sith temple on the planet Malachor, Ahsoka must confront her greatest fear: the true fate of her former master. All this time, Ahsoka had believed that Anakin had been killed during Order 66, but when Darth Vader arrives on Malachor, she confirms the truth she had already begun to suspect. These former friends now find themselves in a duel to the death, as the temple begins to crumble around them. While the Spectres are forced to leave Ahsoka behind, she is later saved from almost certain death, thanks to some timey-wimey shenanigans we won’t confuse you with here. Although, if you really want to know, you can read about the World Between Worlds, the mythical plane Ahsoka used to escape Malachor and travel through space and time, here. Whether that information will be vital to viewers watching Ahsoka remains to be seen.

The short version is Ahsoka fought Vader and lived to tell the tale, although she remained trapped between Malachor and the World Between Worlds for quite some time thereafter. She finally made her return to the galaxy after the end of the Galactic Civil War (which explains why she wasn’t around during the Original Trilogy era) to begin the quest she’s on in the next Disney+ series. More on that in a second.

Hera Syndulla and the Spectres

The new show brings back most of the main characters from Rebels, including Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Ezra (Eman Esfandi). We also know Zeb is out there, thanks to his cameo in The Mandalorian season 3, although it’s unclear whether he’ll pop up in Ahsoka, too. The new show also brings back Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn, the main villain of the last two Rebels seasons, and makes the Grand Admiral the focal point of Ahsoka’s mission to take down the Empire once and for all.

That said, if you’ve not watched Rebels, you may be confused about who most of these characters are and why they’re all so important to the Star Wars saga. Let’s begin with Hera: although the Twi’lek ace pilot is now a New Republic general, she was a Rebel hero long before that, participating in the fight against the Empire since she was a little girl on her homeworld of Ryloth.