Ahsoka Episode 4 Ending: Biggest Easter Egg Yet Completely Changes Live-Action Star Wars

The World Between Worlds is made up a collection of doors and pathways that lead to different parts of the timeline. You can use these doors to travel to the past or the future, and even change an event in history or bring a character back from the dead, just as Ezra Bridger did in Rebels season 4 when he went back in time and saved Ahsoka from her presumed death in season 2. The only way to access this realm is to find one of its many doorways and open it, which leaves us wondering how Ahsoka found her way back to World Between Worlds in Ahsoka episode 4. More on this in a second.

The point is that bringing the World Between Worlds to live-action has huge implications not only for the future of the Mandoverse on Disney+ but potentially the feature film Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni is set to direct. The ability to change events from the past, and even characters’ fates, certainly leaves the door open for the nostalgia-obsessed franchise to revisit some of its biggest hits in new ways. Like a certain Skyguy…

#Ahsoka HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN HAS RETURNED AS ANAKIN SKYWALKER OH MY GODDDDD pic.twitter.com/vhLI6nml67 — cai (@IllegalCai) September 6, 2023

How Is Anakin Skywalker Back and Is Ahsoka Dead?

As if introducing time travel to live-action Star Wars weren’t enough, Ahsoka episode 4 also ends with the return of Anakin Skywalker. The questionable CG employed by Disney to de-age 42-year-old Christensen makes it clear that this is actually supposed be 22-year-old Revenge of the Sith Anakin. In other words, Anakin as Ahsoka remembers him before his transformation into Darth Vader. In the scene, he welcomes Ahsoka to the World Between Worlds with a “Hello, Snips” (his affectionate nickname for his snippy padawan during the Clone Wars).

How is this all possible? After all, Anakin became Darth Vader at the end of Revenge of the Sith, which is set almost 30 years before the events of Ahsoka, and he died in Return of the Jedi, five years before the Disney+ series. While George Lucas digitally replaced Sebastian Shaw as Anakin’s Force ghost at the end of Jedi so that it was Christensen in the Original Trilogy’s final scene, the Anakin on Ahsoka doesn’t have the same blue glow, implying his padawan isn’t seeing a ghost. The show clearly wants us to think we’re seeing a younger Anakin back in the flesh.

There a couple of possibilities here (and I’m sure fans have already come up with plenty more theories). One is that Clone Wars-era Anakin found a door to the World Between Worlds some time before Revenge of the Sith, allowing him to cross paths with an adult Ahsoka. Perhaps it’s an unseen Anakin adventure we’re finally getting to experience from Ahsoka’s perspective. But this seems unlikely, at least to this writer. If Anakin were able to travel in time and meet an adult Ahsoka, wouldn’t his padawan take the opportunity to warn him about Palpatine’s plans, therefore preventing Revenge of the Sith from ever happening and causing all kinds of timey-wimey chaos? Or were Ahsoka’s own words to Sabine about sacrifice in the name of saving the galaxy a bit of clever foreshadowing for the hero’s own difficult choice when given the chance to save her master? If Ahsoka doesn’t tell Anakin he’s about to turn to the dark side and burn to a crisp, she’ll preserve the timeline. Okay, maybe this theory isn’t as far-fetched as I thought when I started writing this paragraph.

But then there’s what Anakin says next to Ahsoka after greeting her: “I didn’t expect to see you so soon,” implying Anakin did expect to see her in this plane eventually and was perhaps even waiting for her to arrive. Which brings me to another possibility: are master and apprentice actually reuniting in the afterlife and not the World Between Worlds?