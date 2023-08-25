Ahsoka Just Set Up a New Star Wars Jedi Mystery

This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.

The series premiere of Ahsoka has revealed that Grogu may not be a shoe-in to be the first Mandalorian Jedi since Tarre Vizsla after all. In “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” we learn that sometime after the Liberation of Lothal and Ezra Bridger’s disappearance in Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka took on Sabine Wren as a Padawan learner. It’s clear that tensions grew high between the two at some point, and they decided to part ways and end her training. But when exactly did Sabine’s training take place?

The series finale of Star Wars: Rebels features an epilogue where Sabine Wren leaves Lothal with Ahsoka Tano, presumably in search of their missing friend Ezra Bridger. At first it seems like this scene, which takes place in 5 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope), could be the moment that Sabine’s training started. This is the first time we’ve seen Ahsoka since Ezra saved her in the Rebels episode “A World Between Worlds,” and Sabine seems to have realized something about Ezra’s final message telling her that he was “counting on” her to do something.

However, the scene from Rebels is replicated almost exactly at the end of the Ahsoka episode “Toil and Trouble.” Just like at the end of Rebels, we see a short-haired Sabine paying respects to a painted mural of the Ghost crew before turning to see Ahsoka and her ship ready to journey into the unknown to find their lost friend. Because this scene in Ahsoka is supposed to be taking place in 9-10 ABY, 4-5 years after the Rebels epilogue is set, it’s hard to determine whether or not it’s meant to be an homage or parallel to the original, or if it’s meant to be a retcon of the Rebels epilogue timeline. Did Sabine leave to train with Ahsoka during the Rebels epilogue, or did her training take place some other time after the Liberation of Lothal and the fall of the Empire?