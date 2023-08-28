Star Wars Ahsoka’s End Credits Are Hiding Secret Easter Eggs

Check out the translated credits below:

There are a few locations of note in these maps, many of which we’ve visited in the movies and other TV series. There’s of course Coruscant, which we most recently saw under New Republic control in The Mandalorian season 3, as well as Corellia, Arcana, Lothal, and Seatos, which are all featured in the first two episodes of Ahsoka. We also get a few other Star Wars staples, such as Yavin, Mandalore, Cato Neimodia, and Duro. Agamar and Garel both appeared on Rebels, while Pasaana is the desert planet from The Rise of Skywalker.

Dathomir is referenced heavily in the first two episodes of Ahsoka as the home world of the Nightsisters, an ancient order of space witches who were massacred at the end of the Clone Wars, except for a few survivors who were able to escape, such as Lady Morgan Elsbeth. It’s implied that these witches actually originally hail from Peridia, the extragalactic region of space where Elsbeth believes Grand Admiral Thrawn is location. We’ll no doubt learn a lot more about the Nightsisters and their undoubtedly spooky part of space in the coming weeks.

Most intriguing is the inclusion of planets called Odyn, Ierne, and “?onna” (Reddit couldn’t figure out the first letter in the latter), which haven’t appeared in Star Wars before. It’s likely they are new locations that we’ll see later in the series. Odyn certainly sounds like it’s connected to villains Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati since all of these Star Wars names have real-world Norse roots.

There’s no doubt that Ahsoka‘s impending trip to Peridia will unlock even more locations we’ve never visited before. It’ll be very interesting to see if the end credit star maps reflect these new worlds as they’re introduced.