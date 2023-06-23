The Names of Ahsoka’s New Villains Are Hiding a Secret That Could Change Star Wars

“Skoll” and “Hati” reference two very specific wolves from Norse mythology. Since the beginning of time, these monstrous wolves have chased the Sun and Moon across the sky, relentlessly pursuing them day and night. When they eventually catch them, it is said they will plunge the world into darkness and start the events of Ragnarok, the end times for the Norse gods. So, if Filoni named Baylan and Shin after the relentless hunters of the Norse myths, then who or what are they pursuing in the galaxy far, far away?

The answer to that question may be found in Baylan’s own tragic history. Empire (via Collider) recently revealed that Baylan is a survivor of Order 66, and this cataclysmic event has shaped his life. After the fall of the Jedi, Baylan became a mercenary and is now under the employ of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Imperial warlord who Ahsoka is searching for in the new series. We know that Thrawn is amassing his forces in preparation for an attack on the New Republic. His goal is to take over the galaxy in the name of the Empire and it’s very possible he may have learned of the perfect weapon with which to achieve this: the World Between Worlds.

If you recall, Thrawn disappeared at the end of Rebels when Ezra forced the Grand Admiral’s Star Destroyer into lightspeed to uncharted space, with help from some purrgil (essentially, space whales). Ezra saved his friends from the Empire but he sacrificed himself in the process, as he was also on board Thrawn’s ship when it jumped to hyperspace. They’ve both been missing ever since. And since Ahsoka takes place about a decade after Rebels, that would give Thrawn plenty of time to learn about Ezra’s time in the World Between Worlds.

To a tactician seeking to become the heir to the Empire, there would be nothing more tantalizing than a way to influence the past and future. The series could have Thrawn looking for the World Between Worlds, and sending his wolves, Baylan and Shin, after every lead, including Ahsoka Tano, who in Rebels also spent some time in this mystical realm.

Baylan and the World Between Worlds

From the very beginning, we’ve been given the sense that Baylan isn’t your usual Force-sensitive villain. While it’s clear from the trailers that he’s gifted in the dark side, it doesn’t seem like he can so easily be categorized as either a light or dark sider. Heir to the Empire, the seminal 1991 novel by Timothy Zahn that first introduced Thrawn and is a clear inspiration on Ahsoka, explored these distinctions, introducing the concept of “Dark Jedi” for Jedi who had fallen to the dark side but weren’t Sith or Inquisitors. Stevenson himself hinted that there was much more to Baylan than your usual Star Wars bad guy.

“He is not genocidal or malicious or overly aggressive,” Stevenson told Empire (via Collider). “He will request that you get out of his way. But if you don’t, he will take you out his way.”