Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 1 and 2 Easter Eggs Explained

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Two episodes in, it’s very clear that this show is as much about Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren as it is about Ahsoka herself. The character was introduced in the Rebels animated series, originally voiced by Tiya Sircar, and is played in live action by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who got her start in 2016’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.

In Ahsoka, which takes place about a decade after the events of Rebels, we meet a Sabine who is still struggling with the loss of friend Ezra Bridger and who has not warmed up to the hero status the rest of the galaxy has bestowed on her. She’s also had a falling out with Ahsoka, who attempted to train her in the ways of the Jedi. The vibes are simply not great for this beloved member of Clan Wren.

But we all know what Sabine can do at her best. Not only did she help liberate Lothal and her home planet of Mandalore from the Empire (before the Great Purge destroyed the latter’s surface) but she was also the wielder of the Darksaber before Bo-Katan Kryze, Moff Gideon, and Din Djarin. In fact, it was while training to wield the Darksaber on Rebels that she picked up some of the lightsaber skills she gets to show off in the first episode of Ahsoka.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Hera Syndulla is now a General of the New Republic, but she was also Rebel leader long before that, including as the commander of a cell of freedom fighters known as the Spectres, the group of characters that Rebels is about. But Hera was fighting the Empire long before even that. A decade prior to the Galactic Civil War, a young Hera helped the Bad Batch (a squad of rogue clone troopers who didn’t join the Empire) complete a mission on her home planet of Ryloth. Hera’s group was one of the earliest cells to join the fledgling Rebel Alliance in the early days of the civil war.

Originally voiced by Vanessa Marshall on Rebels, Hera is played here by the wonderful Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who you likely know from Scott Pilgrim, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Birds of Prey, and most recently the Netflix actioner Kate. She also happens to be married to Ewan McGregor. Heard of him?

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

To many fans, Grand Admiral Thrawn is the greatest Star Wars villain to never appear in live action. Until now. Although he doesn’t actually show up in the first two episodes of Ahsoka, he’s referenced a whole lot. And we know Thrawn will eventually pop up, as Lars Mikkelsen, who also voiced the villain on Rebels, has been cast to play him on the Disney+ series. And yes, Lars is Rogue One star Mads Mikkelsen’s brother!