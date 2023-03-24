Picard’s Latest Twist Asks a Huge Question About a Star Trek: TNG Character

For those who haven’t watched the two previous seasons of Star Trek: Picard, or only remember those seasons hazily, season 3 hasn’t really asked you to know much about what happened on the show before The Next Generation crew got back together. For all intents and purposes, Picard season 3 is a soft reboot for this series, and more of a direct sequel to TNG, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and the TNG-era films. But the big revelation at the end of episode 6, “The Bounty,” is a very specific callback to the Picard season 1 finale, “Et in Arcadia Ego Part 2.”

At the end of “The Bounty,” one season-long mystery has been solved: We now know what the Changelings stole from Daystrom Station: the human body of Jean-Luc Picard.

Throughout season 3, a few characters — including Jack and Vadic — make jokes about Picard’s current physiological status. In episode 2, Vadic says, “Jean-Luc Picard, in the positronic flesh.” Meanwhile, in episode 6, when Picard tells Jack that he died from Irumodic syndrome, Jack respondeds, “Right, the positronics.” This refers to Picard’s positronic brain, which is the same kind of brain Data had in The Next Generation. When Picard died in “Et in Arcadia Ego Part 2,” his consciousness was transferred into a Synth body, which differed from an android body in several ways. This body is flesh-and-blood, and Picard will age normally, and still die around the time he would normally die from old age. (Assuming he doesn’t die in a phaser fight or on a starship before that!)

Turning Picard into an artificial lifeform was a huge part of the theme of season 1. Don’t get it twisted. The message of Picard season 1 wasn’t in favor of group-think AI or hivemind unoriginality like the Borg, but instead, asserted a different thought experiment: Shouldn’t synthetic bodies be treated morally the same as biological ones? At the time, season 1 showrunner Michael Chabon put it like this: “If we didn’t do it, then that meant we were totally chickening out on one of our clear, stated theses of the series — that synthetic life is just as valuable as organic life. If Picard believes that premise, and by extension, we believe it, and the Federation and Starfleet believe it, then the ultimate test and the ultimate proof of that belief can be found in making Jean-Luc Picard a synthetic life form.”