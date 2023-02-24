Picard Season 3 Villain Vadic Has a Surprising Star Trek Legacy

“We really wanted a major villain, for Vadic, that she should be a larger than life, classic Star Trek villain who had her own reasons for doing what she does. And when you heard them, you’d say, ‘You know, she might have a point,’” Matalas told SFX ahead of the season premiere.

There are already plenty of theories floating around about who Vadic might truly be. Some fans think she might be secretly connected to another The Next Generation alum from an alternate universe. Or perhaps she’s related to Shinzon in some way or is a descendant of the Soongs? Is she also related to Picard?

Whatever the case, Vadic actor Amanda Plummer brings her own Star Trek history to the role that won’t be obvious on screen. As you might have guessed from her surname, the actor is the daughter of the late, great Christopher Plummer, who’s best known to Trek fans as the scheming General Chang, the main villain of Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

You’ll of course remember that Chang was the Shakespeare-loving Klingon general who tried to sabotage peace talks between the Federation and the Klingon Empire until he was eventually thwarted by Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise. That hard-earned peace would ultimately mark the final mission for The Original Series crew on the big screen, and result in the new status quo that saw Klingons cooperating with the Federation in The Next Generation.

Vadic isn’t Klingon, of course, so the General Chang connection will very likely just remain a fun behind-the-scenes easter egg, a wink at longtime fans of the movies. That said, Star Trek characters have been known to alter their appearances to hide their true identities in the past…