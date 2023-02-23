Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 2 Review – Disengage

This Star Trek: Picard review contains spoilers.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 2

Despite the fact that Star Trek: Picard seems to have finally realized that what the people always wanted from this series was a mature version of Star Trek: The Next Generation that wrestled with maturity, legacy, and the way even the closest relationships can change over the course of a lifetime, the series continues to be plagued by pacing issues in its second episode. “Disengage” is an hour that not only takes forever to reveal a plot twist we all pretty much guessed last week, but it’s also full of the sort of laborious table setting that isn’t particularly fun to watch.

It’s difficult to imagine that the episode that includes the long-awaited return of The Next Generation alum Michael Dorn, features a brief but wildly emotional (and entirely nonverbal!) reunion between Jean-Luc Picard and Beverly Crusher, and reveals that the two had a secret love child that Picard never knew about could be boring, but…it’s kind of true. Part of the problem is that Ed Speleers’ Jack Crusher isn’t a particularly compelling character as of yet, and the idea that he’s being chased by a powerful enemy because he’s just a charming roguish smuggler who loves his mom isn’t either. While one has to assume there’s more to his story than we currently know, there’s also every indication this show is going to take its sweet time unraveling whatever that is.

On the plus side, this is also an hour that features plenty of action, as the U.S.S. Titan dramatically returns just in time to defend the Crushers’ ship from attack by Amanda Plummer’s clearly villainous Vadic. She demands Jack be handed over for various crimes he’s supposedly committed in her territory, and Titan’s Captain Shaw doesn’t hate the idea, as it would save his crew from what is likely certain death. If Jack’s been breaking the law outside Federation space, it’s not really his problem. Until Picard finally puts the pieces together that Jack is his son and pulls admiral rank and suddenly Jack is everybody’s problem. (Whether they—or we—like it or not!)