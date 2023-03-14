Will Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Benjamin Sisko Ever Return to the TV Universe?

The underrated show has not been entirely absent from modern Trek, of course. Lower Decks devoted the sixth episode of its third season to creating what was essentially a short episode of Deep Space Nine, complete with an homage to the show’s title sequence. It also featured two of the three characters left on the space station at the end of the show’s finale, Colonel Kira and Quark, though poor Dr. Bashir was left out for some reason (the rest of the characters had all gone on to other things at the end of the show). And Lower Decks also informed us back in season 1 that Chief Miles O’Brien was “the most important person in Starfleet history,” although they have yet to explain why in-universe (the actual reason was that it was a tribute to him as the original lower-decks character, as Mike McMahan told StarTrek.com).

But beyond that, The Next Generation and Voyager have received notably more attention. Prodigy even revisits the Delta Quadrant setting, and a central storyline revolves around Voyager’s former First Officer Chakotay going missing and Janeway trying to find him. Picard has also picked up on stories from Voyager, including by bringing back Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. There has even been a Voyager cameo in Lower Decks from Robert Duncan MacNeill’s Tom Paris. But however many references Lower Decks itself makes to other series, it is spiritually a sequel to (and loving spoof of) The Next Generation – it even uses the same font on the credits and episode titles.

And then there is Picard, which is a direct sequel to The Next Generation. Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner are featured in all three seasons, and the third season brings back most of the main cast members in some shape or form (whether Denise Crosby will get a cameo as either Tasha Yar or her daughter Sela has yet to be seen). Surprisingly, Picard season 3 may now also be the best hope for a surprise Sisko return in modern Trek.

Two characters from The Next Generation also appeared as regular characters on Deep Space Nine. Colm Meaney’s Miles O’Brien, a recurring character on The Next Generation, transferred to Deep Space Nine at the beginning of the series, and he was joined from season 4 onwards by Michael Dorn’s Worf. We don’t know whether we will get an appearance from Chief O’Brien (perhaps Lower Decks has something in mind for him), but Worf is already making waves in Picard season 3 as our eyes and ears into a new Changeling conspiracy that threatens the Federation.

As longtime Trek fans will undoubtedly remember, the Changelings were the Founders of the Dominion, Deep Space Nine’s main antagonists throughout the Dominion War storyline that dominated later seasons. And where the Changelings are, Deep Space Nine references must surely follow. In Picard season 3 episode “Seventeen Seconds,” for example, Worf tells Raffi about an old friend of his from the Changelings’ Great Link. This is, of course, a reference to Odo, one of two Deep Space Nine characters we are sadly unlikely to see again, because their actors – René Auberjonois and Aron Eisenberg (who played Nog) – have passed away.

As well as drawing on the series’ major villains, Picard has also already made a sort-of-reference to Sisko himself. In the alternate timeline of season 2, in which Seven of Nine is President Annika Hansen, General Sisko is mentioned to be a Confederation Officer. When Seven tells her husband she wants a Confederation Officer to brief her on the Vulcan War, it is Sisko he says he will call before she stops him because she wants Rios. Considering this is a reality in which General Picard has the skulls of Gul Dukat, General Martok, Grand Nagus Zek (more Deep Space Nine references), and Sarek on display in his trophy room, we can only imagine how vicious an enemy this General Sisko might be. But he does not appear on screen, and as an alternate timeline character, he is not “our” Sisko anyway.