The Strange Musical Connection Between Star Trek and Aliens

It’s fair to think that movie music is usually at its best when you don’t notice it playing in the background. The better composers know they shouldn’t overpower a scene; they enhance it. Yet there are times when the music should catch enough of our notice that it gives us hints about what’s going on, or what’s to come, mixing with the movie to turn a big moment into something even more memorable. This often overlaps with the use of leitmotif, a signature theme that associates itself with an individual or a recurrent situation, like the way John Williams’ “Imperial March” tells us Darth Vader is here, or that the Empire is up to something dreadful.

Music is too important a tool for filmmakers to ignore, even if the audience can. The right score can make a movie iconic, and the right leitmotif will make a character immortal. A good director knows this and works with their composer to make sure they’re working from as big of a final cut of the film as they can manage. This ensures the musicians have time to bring their best work to the table by reacting to what’s on the screen.

Of course sometimes that relationship can break down, yet even that doesn’t mean the end result will be a total disaster. Sometimes, in fact, a rushed remix does a job no one else could accomplish. Just ask James Horner and James Cameron. Stress, delays, and a messy production shattered the crucial relationship between film and music during the making of the now seminal Aliens (1986)—it also created a bizarre crossover between the xenomorphs and Star Trek’s mighty Klingon Empire, becoming its own kind of harmony in the process.

The Search for a New Score

At the time of his death in 2015, James Horner was one of Hollywood’s biggest composers. It’s hard to definitively say that he had a speciality in terms of genre; his compositions uplifted everything from heartbreaking dramas to Westerns. But he never left his horror and science fiction origins behind either. With his score for the cheesy Roger Corman sci-fi cheapie Battle Beyond the Stars turning into a mainstay for whenever Corman didn’t want to pay for new music, Horner got a reputation as a composer who gave great value. He had a gift for making budget action feel big with his signature horns and dramatic motifs.