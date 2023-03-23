Picard Season 3 Episode 6 Easter Eggs Just Changed the Game for Star Trek

“The Bounty”

The name of the episode telegraphs out the biggest easter egg, which is revealed later in the story: the Klingon Bird-of-Prey known as the HSM Bounty, originally featured in the films The Search For Spock and The Voyage Home. Of course, when Kirk and the crew stole this Bird-of-Prey in The Search For Spock, it wasn’t yet called the Bounty. Bones gave it that name in The Voyage Home as the result of a “fine sense of historical irony.” In real life, in 1789, people did organize a shipboard mutiny against William Bligh on a ship called the Bounty. Those people weren’t rebelling against shapeshifters, but like The Search For Spock and The Voyage Home, the status quo of Picard season 3 puts our heroes in the roles of loveable mutineers very early on. And by episode 6, the Titan is a borderline pirate ship.

So, when the Bounty actually appears in the Fleet Museum, the episode becomes somewhat of a spiritual sequel to The Voyage Home. Jack and Sidney stealing the cloaking device from the Bounty and installing it on the Titan also make the episode a worthy follow-up to The Original Series episode “The Enterprise Incident,” in which Kirk and Scotty jacked in a Romulan cloaking device to the classic 1701 Enterprise. And this connection to Captain Kirk and the voyages of that generation really make the other easter eggs click.

Jack’s Captain Kirk Fandom

When the Titan hits up the Fleet Museum at Athan Prime — a name that references a time-traveling character from 12 Monkeys, who is the son of characters on that show — Jack Crusher gushes to Seven about his love of Kirk and the Constitution-class Enterprise-A. It’s tempting to say that Jack is just an audience surrogate here for older Trekkers, but it’s way more layered than that. Jack’s love of Kirk and the classic Enterprise as a child is telling because he also rejected Jean-Luc Picard and the contemporary version of Starfleet. For Jack, a childhood love of starships and heroes like Kirk didn’t match up with the flawed person of Jean-Luc Picard.

But the audience knows that Picard and Kirk have met, and we’ve seen that interaction in a way that Jack couldn’t understand or feel. In the 1990s, some children fought with their parents over which captain was better — Kirk or Picard. Here, with Jack’s love of Kirk, we kind of flip the script against Picard, which proves that intergenerational arguments aren’t always connected to a recency bias. Nostalgia is tricky and it doesn’t always move in the same direction. This easter egg gets deeper when we consider that the episode also shows us Kirk’s literal dead body!

Kirk’s Body on Daystrom Station

When Riker and Worf enter the hall of easter eggs on Daystrom station — including another version of the Genesis Device and a genetically modified “Attack Tribble” — we also get a shot of Kirk’s remains stored here. Now, this means that Section 31 literally dug up Kirk’s dead body on Veridian III after Picard buried him there at the end of Star Trek Generations. This is creepy, but it’s also symbolically relevant to the story of The Next Generation crew. Kirk’s body and what was left of the Enterprise-D were both left on Verdian III, which, in 1994, signified the end of two eras — the original cast was no longer in control of Star Trek in the mainstream, but also, the heyday of The Next Generation was over because the Enterprise-D was over.

Kirk’s dead body on Daystrom Station is also a nice nod to the overall theme of mortality and legacy in Picard season 3. Jean-Luc begins this season by telling Laris, in episode 1, that “I’m not a man who needs a legacy.” And yet, here’s his son carrying on a devil-may-care attitude that we know is reminiscent of a young version of Jean-Luc Picard we only heard about in flashbacks like TNG’s “Tapestry.” When Worf and Riker are confronted with the hologram of Moriarty, they are taunted as “such pathetic old warriors,” which again, feels similar to how we felt about Kirk and the gang in The Undiscovered Country.