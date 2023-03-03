Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Just Became a Deep Space Nine Sequel, Too

“How long have you been away from the Great Link?” asks Worf, confirming what Trekkers suspected. The Changelings are back and they have a plan.

Deep Space Nine fans will remember that Changelings are the founders of the Dominion, the conquerors of the Gamma Quadrant who made their way into the Alpha Quadrant via the wormhole near Federation space station Deep Space Nine. The Changelings are shape-shifters who can take any form they wish but must regularly revert to their original golden liquid form and reconnect with one another in a giant, goopy pond they call “the Great Link.”

As Worf explains, he had been investigating a terrorist splinter of the Dominion who seeks to weaken the United Federation of Planets. By taking the shape of Starfleet officers, like the one who Jack fights on the Titan, Changelings have gained unprecedented access to sensitive places, making them a real threat to Federation security.

Fortunately, Worf has a man on the inside, so to speak. He learned about the plot from “an old friend,” most likely his old comrade on Deep Space Nine, Odo. After serving on the USS Enterprise, Worf transferred to DS9, where Odo served as constable. By the end of the series, Odo left the station to return to the Great Link, where he spread a cure for the Starfleet-designed disease that had infected his fellow Changelings.

More than a fun callback to an underrated, fan-favorite series, the Changeling reveal significantly heightens the stakes for Picard. Worf even explains that, while he and Raffi must work to stop the rogue Changelings’ plans, the Federation can’t officially acknowledge the operation or accuse the terrorist cell out of fear of reigniting the Dominion War. Worf and Raffi will have to fight in the shadows to stop this threat, which has also reached Picard and the Titan.

Deep Space Nine was the first Star Trek show to embrace serialized storytelling, especially in its final seasons. These ongoing stories followed the Dominion War, in which the Changelings attempted to conquer the Alpha Quadrant by sending in their shock troopers the Jem’Hadar, their diplomats the Vorta, and their domineering and mysterious allies the Breen. So great was the threat to the Alpha Quadrant that even the Romulan Empire joined forces with the Federation and the Klingons to fight back the Dominion.