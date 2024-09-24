The Best Star Trek Villains of All Time, Ranked

Introduced in The Next Generation, the Duras Sisters Lursa and B’Etor do talk a lot about honor and they do go into battle to prove their worth in war. But they are also two of the most treachorous characters in Trek history. Wonderfully played by Barbara March and Gwynyth Walsh, Lursa and B’Etor plague Picard and Worf throughout TNG, at least until their death in Star Trek: Generations. Even then, however, their legacy remains so odious that Worf still refers to himself as the Bane of House Duras.

14. The Diviner

Star Trek: Prodigy is a very different style of series, not just because it’s an animated kid’s show. The series also features an overarching villain in the form of the Diviner, who rules the asteroid Tars Lamora where the Prodigy kids were enslaved. Voiced by the great John Noble, the Diviner was pure evil in Prodigy‘s first season, despite his connection to daughter Gwyndala, a member of the Protostar crew.

However, Prodigy‘s triumphant second season fleshed out the character, making him more of a three-dimensional antagonist than a standard baddie. Throughout the season, we see how a hopeful Vau N’Akat called Ilthuran witnessed the destruction of his planet during a civil war sparked by the arrival of the Federation, and how he became the Diviner to stop it. The revelations add shades of complexity not just to the Diviner as a villain, but to the United Federation of Planets itself.

13. Admiral Cartwright

Star Trek has a long history of terrible admirals who compromise Starfleet’s morals for their own ends. Few, however, can do worse than Admiral Cartwright, one of the true villains in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Played by Brock Peters, who would go on to portray the much more lovable Joseph Sisko in Deep Space Nine, Cartwright violates the very principles of Starfleet.

Star Trek VI revives the Cold War metaphor that drove many TOS episodes, presenting Klingon Chancellor Gorkon (David Warner) as a Gorbachev-type person who tries to broker peace between the Klingon Empire and the Federation. Cartwright represents American right-wing hawks, as he undermines those talks through Gorkon’s assassination, hoping to keep the war going and shore up his power in Starfleet.

12. Gul Madred

Speaking of David Warner… Captain Jean-Luc Picard is the picture of dignity and self-control. So anyone who reduces him to a trembling, self-doubting mess must be truly evil. That’s the case for Gul Madred, who captures and tortures Picard in the classic TNG two-parter “Chain of Command.”