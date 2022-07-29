Here’s Your Perfect David Warner Genre Movie Marathon

Tron (1982)

In one of the most perfect sci-fi movies of all time, you get not one, not two, but three David Warners for the price of one. Not only does Warner play evil computer programmer Ed Dillinger in the “real world,” but he also plays the villainous program Sark, as well as uncredited voice-work for the Master Control Program itself. This means, basically, Warner is a triple-threat in Tron. When you think about that, it makes pretty much zero sense that he had nothing to do with Tron: Legacy. End of line.

Spymaker: The Secret Life of Ian Fleming (1990)

Oh, we’re getting really meta on this one. Although Warner was somehow never in a James Bond movie, he was in this biopic about the life of Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond. In the movie, Warner plays Admiral Godfrey, basically Ian Fleming’s boss in Naval Intelligence. This makes Warner kind of like “M,” but to the “real” James Bond. It’s not a perfect movie, but Warner is perfect in it.

Star Trek V and Star Trek VI (1989 and 1991)

Although Warner’s Star Trek career is storied, it began with his role as the chain-smoking Federation ambassador St. John Talbot in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. Although his next two Trek appearances were in heavy makeup, his Final Frontier role is wonderful because he’s a cynical human diplomat, who is heavily critical of the Federation in general.

Then, just a few years later in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Warner turned around and played the most pivotal role in arguably all of Star Trek’s fictional history; that of Chancellor Gorkon, the peace-seeking Klingon who dares Kirk to do better by saying on his deathbed, “Don’t let it end this way…” Chills! On top of that, Warner also got the immortal zinger in this one when Gorkon says, “You have not experienced Shakespeare until you have read him in the original Klingon.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Somehow, the same year in which David Warner rocked The Undiscovered Country, he also played Professor Jordan Perry in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II. This character is 100 percent a hero and works side-by-side with the Turtles to, you know, unlock the secret of that ooze. Hilariously, because Warner is one of the few actors who plays a human, he gets top-billing in this movie, just behind Paige Turco, who played the second cinematic April O’Neil.

The Lost World (1992)

You might know about the 1925 adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Lost World. Or you may have heard of the 1960 version. You’ve certainly heard of the 1997 film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. But what you may have missed is the 1992 adaption of the Doyle novel in which John Rhys-Davies plays Professor Challenger. Who is Warner in this movie? Glad you asked. He’s Professor Summerlee, a rival professor of Challenger’s who goes on the expedition to the dinosaur island without Challenger, but then, later they team up.