The Star Trek Shatnerverse Still Features Wildest Version of Captain Kirk Ever

Before we go any further, we must get this out of the way: the Shatnerverse books are indeed very goofy and self-indulgent. Over the years, Trek fans have certainly heard stories of Shatner’s inflated ego, from his tendency to steal lines from other actors during the TOS days to his insistence on having major creative control on projects, even after the debacle that was his directorial debut in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

But we also have to acknowledge that, just like his unique cadence, Shatner’s bluster is part of his charm. It’s exactly what makes James Kirk so fun to watch. Whatever we feel about Shatner the man, every time Kirk gets that sparkle in his eyes, we can’t help but follow him again. As veteran Trek novelists, the Reeves-Stevenses thankfully know how to keep Kirk on the right side of charming, even as they incorporate Shatner’s more indulgent ideas.

Beyond the Five Year Mission

The first trilogy of Shatnerverse books, released between 1995 and ’97, represent the best of the bunch. Ashes of Eden, The Return, and Avenger tell a rip-roaring adventure in which Kirk teams up with a hot Romulan/Klingon, defeats the Borg, and uncovers the conspiracy that made the assassination of Spock’s father look like death by disease. The first trilogy also focuses on Chal, home of the Chalchaj’qmey (Children of Heaven), a peaceful group of genetically modified Romulan/Klingon hybrids that the Klingon Empire and Romulan Star Empire designed in preparation for war against the Federation.

In Ashes of Eden, set during the late TOS era, beautiful Chalchaj’qmey Teilani recruits Kirk and Scotty on a non-Federation approved mission to save Chal from those who threaten it, including a Starfleet Admiral doing what all Starfleet Admirals do and being awful. The Return begins right after Generations, with Kirk being resurrected by the Borg and Romulans to fight against Picard. And in Avenger, Kirk reunites with Spock to investigate the connection between Chal and the death of Spock’s father Sarek.

Most agree that the second trilogy falls short of the first, but there’s fun to be had for those who enjoy the Mirror Universe. The Mirror Universe Trilogy—Spectre, Dark Victory, and Preserver—pits Kirk and Picard against the Terran Empire’s former Emperor Tiberius, none other than the evil James T. Kirk himself. The novels play as a fun continuation of “Mirror, Mirror,” the TOS episode that introduced the concept, while featuring some fun twists, including Mirror Universe Janeway and a continuation of the Klingon/Cardassian alliance from Deep Space Nine.

The Mirror Universe Trilogy works because it remains rooted in an established TOS concept, so any of the DS9 and Voyager connections feel earned. The same cannot be said of the Captain Trilogy. Captain’s Peril, Captain’s Blood, and Captain’s Glory all feel like desperate cliff notes added to the 1990s Trek series, shoehorning Kirk into places and stories where he does not belong. Captain’s Peril puts Kirk and Picard at the end of the Dominion War. Captain’s Blood sends Kirk to Remus, caught in the Romulan civil war during Star Trek: Nemesis. In Captain’s Glory, Kirk joins Admiral Janeway and the Doctor on a mission that puts them against Picard’s Enterprise and Riker on the Titan.